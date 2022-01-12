'Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules' Follows 8 Celeb Children Working on a Ranch — Is It Real?By Leila Kozma
Jan. 12 2022, Published 3:09 p.m. ET
Can the children of the crème de la crème survive several weeks in the wild? That's the question Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, a brand-new reality TV show on E!, aims to explore.
Starring genetically blessed influencers like Taylor Ann Hasselhoff (David Hasselhoff's 31-year-old daughter), Myles O'Neal (Shaquille O'Neal's 24-year-old son), and more, Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules challenges eight celeb children to make the most of their stay on a ranch.
Is 'Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules' real?
Like The Simple Life — the iconic reality TV show chronicling Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's varied experiences with different types of manual labor — Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules calls on a group of privileged young adults and adults to put their milking skills to good use.
Shot on Colorado's Saddleback Ranch, an 8000-acre ranch and tourist attraction with a nearly one-century-long history to boast, Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules captures the many firsts of these celebrity offspring, including the aforementioned Taylor Hasselhoff and Myles O'Neal as well as Hana Giraldo (the daughter of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo); Harry James Thornton (the son of Billy Bob Thornton and Pietra Dawn Cherniak); Jasmin Lawrence (the daughter of Martin Lawrence); Redmond Parker (the son of Ray Parker Jr.); Ebie Wright (the daughter of Eazy-E); and Austin Gunn (the son of Billy Gunn).
Its predecessor, The Simple Life, garnered considerable criticism for its staged scenes. What about Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules? Is the show real, or is it scripted?
Did they actually work on Saddleback Ranch for 'Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules'?
In the trailer, the stars have to milk a cow, pour fresh milk into bottles, and perform other tasks. Executive-produced by Kevin Lee, Justin Berfield, Jason Felts, Joe Simpson, Angela Rae Berg, the drama-filled reality TV show captures the initial experiences of a group of inexperienced ranch hands.
Further details about how the show was created are yet to be shared. While it's somewhat less likely for Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules to be scripted, there is a chance that the producers had some influence over the content of select scenes. And let's not forget about the power of editing.
Did shooting 'Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules' affect its star-studded cast at all?
"I wouldn't say that I'd want to work on a ranch again," Harry James Thornton previously told Distractify. "But this actually made an impact on my life. I'm happy I did it."
"I was [countrified]. The first two weeks I got back to Los Angeles I was wearing cowboy boots, I had a nice little buckle on my belt. But, you know, after a while, you got to kind of put that to rest and move back to where you are from," Taylor Ann Hasselhoff told TMZ Live.
As Taylor revealed in the same interview, the cast members had to sleep in a bunkhouse just like the ranch hands in the modern-day Western drama Yellowstone.
"We didn't have phones, we didn't have [a real] perception of time," Taylor added. "We get woken up at 5, 6 a.m. in the morning, wouldn't get to bed until 1 a.m., and have to do it again the next day. We're doing things we've never done before."
"We milked a cow, that was crazy!" she added. "We sheared sheep, we artificially inseminated a cow, which was the gnarliest thing I've ever done."
Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules premieres on Jan. 12, 2021, at 9 p.m. EST on E!