'Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules' Follows 8 Celeb Children Working on a Ranch — Is It Real?

Can the children of the crème de la crème survive several weeks in the wild? That's the question Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, a brand-new reality TV show on E!, aims to explore.

Starring genetically blessed influencers like Taylor Ann Hasselhoff (David Hasselhoff's 31-year-old daughter), Myles O'Neal (Shaquille O'Neal's 24-year-old son), and more, Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules challenges eight celeb children to make the most of their stay on a ranch.