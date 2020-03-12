We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
wwe-1584037221115.jpg
Source: WWE

Some Major WWE Events Could Suffer Because of the Coronavirus

By

As the coronavirus whips across the United States and infects a smattering of people in its path, one by one, different public events are being cancelled. The idea is to stop or at least slow down the spread of the highly contagious virus, and now, WWE wrestling events could be the next ones that the coronavirus lays claim to.

Each week, Monday night RAW, Wednesday night NXT, and Friday night SmackDown are the staples of the WWE. These events are always recorded live in arenas with thousands of fans in the audience watching and cheering on their favorite wrestlers. Naturally, these large but close gatherings of people could be cause for concern in regards to the coronavirus. And now, fans are worried that the virus could mean the WWE cancels dozens of its upcoming events.