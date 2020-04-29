Fans Are Convinced Turtle Is This Former Teen Heartthrob on 'The Masked Singer'

There are only a handful of contestants left on Season 3 of The Masked Singer, but the clues as to who's behind the remaining masks are still leaving some viewers stumped.

But there's one singer fans are sure they know the identity of. If you haven't already seen the Turtle perform, then you've missed his swoon-worthy performances complete with boy-band dancing and roses gifted to audience members.

After just one song, fans were convinced Jesse McCartney is behind the Turtle mask — here's why.