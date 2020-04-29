Fans Are Convinced Turtle Is This Former Teen Heartthrob on 'The Masked Singer'By Sara Belcher
There are only a handful of contestants left on Season 3 of The Masked Singer, but the clues as to who's behind the remaining masks are still leaving some viewers stumped.
But there's one singer fans are sure they know the identity of. If you haven't already seen the Turtle perform, then you've missed his swoon-worthy performances complete with boy-band dancing and roses gifted to audience members.
After just one song, fans were convinced Jesse McCartney is behind the Turtle mask — here's why.
These clues suggest Jesse McCartney is the Turtle on 'The Masked Singer.'
If you weren't a fan of Jesse in his prime, then you probably won't recognize his voice when he's performing. But besides the obvious connection with his performances, there are a slew of clues suggesting he's behind the Turtle mask.
One thing some people don't realize is that Jesse actually has a history acting, and a lot of the Turtle's clues point toward his acting career. The surfboard in his first clue video is likely a nod to his role on Summerland, and the Greek letters in another clue video could reference his recurring role on Greek.
Turtle's big clue was a superhero comic titled “The Amazing Adventures of Shellboy,” with a price tag of $10.13. Jesse voiced superhero Dick Grayson in the animated superhero series “Young Justice, which ran from 2010 to 2013. Others have also pointed out that the "$10.13 could be in reference to his initials, as "J" is the 10th letter of the alphabet and "M" is the 13th.
Jesse started his music career in the boy band Dream Street, but other popular boy bands at the time (think: NSYNC, the Backstreet Boys, etc) saw more success than Dream Street. In one clue video, Turtle is writing "Don't rave ever at my school, Turtle," over and over again. If you look at the first letter of each of these words, it spells out "dream st."
And while this one is stretch, the thumbtack pinned on Seoul, South Korea could really be a reference to his hit song, "Beautiful Soul." (Let's be honest — who didn't know all of the lyrics to that when they were younger?)
The Turtle's first clue video also featured the singer flipping burgers, which could be a reference to the burger brand Linda McCartney's, hinting at his name.
Anyone who didn’t realize the turtle was Jesse McCartney after his first performance clearly never spent their preteen years wanting to be his beautiful soul #TheMaskedSinger @JesseMcCartney— Nettie Ohl (@nettie_melanson) April 25, 2020
Fans are convinced Jesse is the Turtle.
Even if you're not convinced, most of the fans watching this season are.
"J is the 10th letter of the alphabet. M is the 13th. Those are his initials. It’s Jesse McCartney," one commenter wrote on a clue video.
"If this isn’t Jesse then my entire life is a lie," another said.
The judges' guesses have been close, suggesting other iconic teen heartthrobs like Zac Efron, but viewers are oh so sure the only answer is Jesse.
"Omg I can't believe they don't now this is Jesse McCartney it's obviously him he has such a distinct voice why can't the judges just guess correctly [sic]" one user wrote.
Regardless, we'll have to wait to know who's really behind the turtle mask. Tune in to The Masked Singer on Wednesdays on Fox at 8 p.m. EST to see Turtle's performances for yourself.