Fans Are Speculating that KSI and Logan Paul Will Fight Again on July 17

The pivot that many male influencers have taken into boxing is something to behold, and Logan Paul was among the first to make that shift. Now, boxing seems to be Logan's focus, and that's indicated in part by his numerous fights with U.K. influencer KSI . The two have already fought twice, and many are wondering whether a third bout between the two is coming down the pike.

Fans think KSI vs. Logan Paul 3 is coming soon.

There's been no firm indication that KSI and Logan Paul will be fighting again in the near future. The rumors stem from a July 13 social media post from KSI, which features a picture of him and Logan squaring off in the ring. “The KSI Show- July 17th," he wrote in the caption. The tweet didn't offer any further details on what it meant, but many have interpreted it as an indication that the two will fight again on The KSI Show.

The KSI Show is a ticketed, virtual event for fans of KSI. "The KSI Show will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience featuring first ever performances of tracks from All Over the Place, a retelling of the story of KSI, past, present and future with special guests and key characters throughout his journey and more," the official description reads. "Let KSI take you on an adventure through his world. Get ready for thrills, laughs and lots of surprises."

KSI has also spoken about the event himself, and hyped it up for his fans. “No one will honestly expect this," he said. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Never done before. Your boy is gonna take you all on an adventure that will be remembered for years to come. I’ll be taking you through my journey from being a YouTuber to a boxer to a musician and more. This experience has everything. Mainstream meets the internet in a way never done before. So, get ready and enjoy.”