Did 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent and Her Fiancé Randall Emmett Secretly Marry?

From the beginning, fans of Vanderpump Rules were fascinated with Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s romance. Audiences were introduced to Lala in Season 4 of the series. During her first year, the SUR hostess was single but quickly found herself in the middle of a weird love triangle between Jax Taylor and James Kennedy. When Season 5 of Vanderpump Rules rolled around, Lala was seeing Randall but downplayed her relationship status.

Her co-stars questioned Lala’s intentions with the much older movie producer, who was going through a divorce at the time. Having her fellow cast members think that she had ulterior motives took a toll on the Bravo personality. In a recent interview with Us Weekly , she revealed, “That will go down as one of the toughest times in my entire life. I was so madly in love with this person, and it was so different from anyone I had ever dated before."

She added, "My feelings got hurt when people spoke about the money aspect because that’s never really been my type of personality to go for such shallow things.” She also told Cosmopolitan, “He’s my best friend. You have to marry your best friend." The two got engaged in 2018 and welcomed their baby girl, Ocean, in March. The COVID-19 pandemic put their wedding plans on hold, but fans think they're already married. Keep reading to find out if Lala and her fiancé secretly wed.

Did 'Vanderpump Rules' starlet Lala Kent and her fiancé Randall Emmett get married?

Lala and Randall have come a long way from their earlier days in their relationship when Lala was secretive about the man she was hopping on and off PJs with every weekend. In Season 8 of VPR, viewers finally saw her man make an appearance, and Randall became pretty close with many castmates. Lala and Randall's nuptials were originally scheduled for April 18, 2020, and were going to be held at the famed Resort at Pelican Hil in Newport Beach, Calif., but COVID-19 put those plans on hold.

In an exclusive interview with The Knot, the reality star discussed putting the wedding on hold and her and Randall becoming parents. She shared, "I even got my bridesmaid's necklaces with their names and that date. It actually makes me laugh that the date no longer serves any meaning. Our guest list was large, and the wedding was definitely going to be a production." It was in the midst of the pandemic that Lala and Randall learned they were expecting their first child together.

Lala recalled, "I am such a planner, so to have zero control over what life was throwing at us was a huge adjustment. I always thought Randall and I would get married before we got pregnant. We have both shed a lot of tears about our wedding being postponed over and over again. We also feel blessed that the wedding being postponed has been the worst of our COVID experience. We've been together for five years; we aren't going anywhere. Our wedding will happen when it's right."

Fans think that they tied the knot secretly because of an adorable photo that Randall posted on his Instagram account of him and his baby girl. Fans noticed that he's wearing a wedding ring in the photo. And while the ring does look a lot like a wedding band, the couple are keeping mum about their marital status for the moment.