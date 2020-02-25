We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Getty

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Are Walking Down the Aisle Sooner Than You'd Expect

For multiple seasons on Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent played coy about her now-public relationship with The Irishman producer Randall Emmett. In Season 5, the cast speculated that Lala's very generous secret boyfriend was married, especially once she began driving to her hostess job at SUR in a Range Rover. 

Eventually, it was uncovered that Randall was her boyfriend, and that he was in the process of getting a divorce from You actress Ambyr Childers. The two ultimately went public with their romance on social media, and they got engaged in 2018.  