Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Are Walking Down the Aisle Sooner Than You'd Expect

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Are Walking Down the Aisle Sooner Than You'd ExpectBy Shannon Raphael
For multiple seasons on Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent played coy about her now-public relationship with The Irishman producer Randall Emmett. In Season 5, the cast speculated that Lala's very generous secret boyfriend was married, especially once she began driving to her hostess job at SUR in a Range Rover.
Eventually, it was uncovered that Randall was her boyfriend, and that he was in the process of getting a divorce from You actress Ambyr Childers. The two ultimately went public with their romance on social media, and they got engaged in 2018.
After years of saying that Randall would never appear on his wife to be's reality show, he's set to make his Vanderpump Rules debut on the Feb. 25 episode. While this is a milestone in and of itself, the two have also set a wedding date, and it's quickly approaching.
What is Lala Kent's wedding date? Read on to find out when the reality star and her producer fiancé will walk down the aisle (hint: it's coming up soon).
When is Lala Kent's wedding date?
Though Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules is all about Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's nuptials, Lala will have her chance to be the center of attention in the spring of 2020. She and Randall will tie the knot on April 18, 2020 in Newport Beach (a location they picked after they realized their original destination, Miami, wasn't a good fit) in front of many of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars.
When asked about which of her former SUR co-workers had made the guest list on an episode of Watch What Happens Live in September of 2019, Lala said that many would be in her wedding party, and there was a surprising addition to the guestlist.
Lala confirmed that Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, and Brittany Cartwright would all be her bridesmaids. This notably left off Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, and Ariana Madix.
She also said that James Kennedy and his girlfriend Raquel Leviss would also make the guestlist. The two were famously best friends in their early seasons on the show, but they had a falling out in Season 6 over James's opinions about Lala's relationship with Randall. Their fight resulted in the iconic line, "It's not about the pasta!"
One of the most highly anticipated elements from Lala's wedding day will be, of course, her dress. In November of 2018, she told Us Weekly that she wasn't going to just have one look for the festivities.
"I want a classic vibe and then we can go editorial for the second and third yet, but classic. There will be some outfit changes."
Will Lala and Randall's wedding be filmed for 'Vanderpump Rules'?
Though fans have seen many sides of Lala on TV — from her hostessing days at SUR to her sitting next to Meryl Streep at the SAG Awards — they likely won't be seeing her wedding on TV.
She explained on Watch What Happens Live that she does like to keep some parts of her life private.
"I like to hold things close to my heart, but I'm not discounting — I'm not going to cancel anything out," she told host Andy Cohen. "Whatever happens happens."
When the host pressed her about who would be officiating her big day, Lala said it wouldn't be her former boss, Lisa Vanderpump. But, she said, it was for a good reason.
"I'm supposed to be the star of that day — no!"
Though Lisa won't be the one presiding over the ceremony of Lala and Randall, hopefully they won't have drama like Brittany and Jax did over their officiator. The two infamously had to fire their pastor on the Feb. 18 episode over his anti-gay and anti-trans remarks.
Vanderpump Rules airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
More from Distractify:
Katie Maloney-Schwartz Revealed She's Constantly Accosted With Pregnancy Rumors
We Applaud Ariana Madix for Talking About Her Depression on 'Vanderpump Rules'
Scheana Marie Is in Love Again — and Her New Beau Is Shading Her Exes
More From Distractify
Entertainment
Influencer Kassady Bingham's 2-Year-Old Son Dies After Leukemia Battle
Entertainment
Here's a Roundup of All the Kevin Pearsons We've Seen So Far on 'This Is Us'
Entertainment
'This Is Us': Eris Baker Talks Tess's Anxiety and Teases Future Storylines (EXCLUSIVE)
Entertainment
This 'Shameless' Star Is Joining 'The Conners' Cast as Ed Jr.