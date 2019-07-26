Everything We Know About Lilly Singh's New Late-Night Talk Show

Mark your calendars! We’ve known since March that YouTube star Lilly Singh was getting her own late-night show. The comedienne announced that she will be taking over the 1:30 a.m. time slot from Last Call With Carson Daly. Lilly’s new show on NBC will make her the first woman of color to have a hosting gig in a late-night spot on a major cable network.

Finally, Lilly revealed that her new talk show will debut this fall on Sept. 16. “Save the date because A Little Late With Lilly Singh premieres,” she captioned a promotional Instagram shot.

“Tell a stranger, tag a friend, send a raven, write to your pen pal, dm your side ting, repost this pic, get it tatted, message your bae, send your coworkers a cal invite, and tell your mother so she can tell your aunty who will tell her neighbour and hopefully create a circle of positive gossip for once.” She jokingly added, “Take that aunty! I didn’t just wear a short skirt... I have my own show.”

Source: NBC/Instagram

What to know about A Little Late With Lilly Singh The Canadian-born TV host initially announced her new gig while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I truly get to create a show from scratch," Lilly said at the time. “I get to make it inclusive. I get to create comedy segments and interview people and really create something that I believe in.”

While the 30-year-old may have gotten her start on YouTube, she has since expanded her stance in the entertainment industry, appearing in TV and film roles, such as Bad Moms and HBO’s Fahrenheit 451. She also became a New York Times bestseller with her book How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life. Basically, she’s living up to her title of “Superwoman.”

With the late-night market continuously oversaturated with white men, Lilly’s new show will strive to be a more diverse and inclusive atmosphere. A spokesperson for NBC told the NY Daily News , “Inclusive storytelling is incredibly important to the network and we approach all of our shows (in front and behind the camera) with a lens toward authentic representation.”

Adding, “Lilly is a champion for inclusion. So it’s natural that with her new show on NBC will have ethnically diverse and female writers.”

Source: YouTube

We definitely can’t wait for the new talk show! In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards, Lilly chatted about the guests she’d love to interview on A Little Late. "All my faves, hopefully Dwayne Johnson, Selena Gomez," she told the outlet. "I just want to interview amazing people who are doing amazing things. [It’s a] long list."