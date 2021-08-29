Jake Paul’s Fight Camp "Disrespects" Tyron Woodley’s Mom

Jake Paul’s Fight Camp "Disrespects" Tyron Woodley’s MomBy Mustafa Gatollari
Aug. 29 2021, Updated 3:31 p.m. ET
There are a few unwritten rules when it comes to promoting a bout in the fight game that even the most envelope-pushing trolls will follow. Even Colby Covington, who adopted a full MAGA hat-wearing persona prior to his beatdowns of top UFC welterweights, has stated that there are some lines he will never cross, especially when it comes to religion and family.
But it looks like Jake Paul's crew didn't heed abide by the latter rule when it came to this "accident" involving Tyron Woodley's Mama.
Was the Mama Woodley accident real or staged?
After hyping their pay-per-view match on Thursday, August 26 2021 during a face off, a member of Jake's team, J'Leon Love engaged in a verbal spat with Tyron's mom, Deborah.
If you're wondering what kind of guy argues with a fighter's mother, it's this dude, who is a professional boxer in the Super Middleweight division.
J'Leon is a legitimate boxing pro and functions as Jake Paul's primary sparring partner. He has a 24-3-1 record and lost his last two bouts. He's also a vocal Muslim, his Instagram profile reads: "Nobody special just blessed by Allah."
Maybe he missed the parts of the Quran and hadith where people are told to respect their elders. Or perhaps there's more to the following video that's been making the rounds on social media.
In the clip, J'Leon can be seen mostly staying quiet, but the story goes is that he had some words to trade with the 4-time UFC Welterweight Champion's mother.
Tyron's sister then began exchanging words with J'Leon, who largely appeared to ignore her. Tyron, once learning of the situation that his mother and sister were involved in, began to break through security in order to see what was happening.
Shortly after the scuffle, Tyron said, "One thing I don't do is disrespect. And when disrespect comes to my mother, it's a whole issue. F--k this money, F--k this bag, F--k the pay-per-view, F--k the fight. When it comes to that, it will not be tolerated. They shouldn't have said nothing. They shouldn't have asked her what's two times two. I'm looking, I'm trying to do the faceoff, and I hear him going back and forth with my mom. Any time something is going back and forth, that's unacceptable. I don't care who you are, what nationality you are. It's unacceptable."
Tyron Woodley insinuated Jake and his "goofies" looked scared after the incident.
"Then I hear Jake say something, ‘Yeah, he’s talking to your mom,’ or some bulls***. He don’t know no better. He don’t understand this lifestyle. I’ll shake this whole f***ing room in a way you ain’t never seen. F*** the UFC shit, f*** the knockout shit, I will start f***ing hurting people, and you’ll see orange dropping, start hitting the floor," Tyron added.
"So I went over there and I sent my dogs over there to make sure everything was everything. And my sister, I know her, I know when she in posturing position. You think I’m trying to let somebody disrespect or touch my mom or my sister? No, it’s not happening like that."
How much is Tyron Woodley getting paid for his fight with Jake Paul?
For the Ferguson, Mo. native, protecting his family and upholding a standard of respect seemed more important at the moment than jeopardizing a payday between him and Paul, which, after PPV numbers, is estimated at a whopping $1 million. Jake Paul said that he is dipping into his own fight purse and pockets in order to compensate the undercard fighters.
As per CNET: "It's coming out of my pockets for sure. Like, directly out of my purse. Everyone on the card is getting the biggest pay-day that they've ever had as a fighter and that's just part of my movement. Look, these fighters deserve more and I want everyone to be excited and I want everyone to know that we as fighters should take care of each other," Jake said.