Jake Paul’s Fight Camp "Disrespects" Tyron Woodley’s Mom

But it looks like Jake Pau l's crew didn't heed abide by the latter rule when it came to this "accident" involving Tyron Woodley 's Mama.

There are a few unwritten rules when it comes to promoting a bout in the fight game that even the most envelope-pushing trolls will follow. Even Colby Covington , who adopted a full MAGA hat-wearing persona prior to his beatdowns of top UFC welterweights, has stated that there are some lines he will never cross, especially when it comes to religion and family.

Was the Mama Woodley accident real or staged?

After hyping their pay-per-view match on Thursday, August 26 2021 during a face off, a member of Jake's team, J'Leon Love engaged in a verbal spat with Tyron's mom, Deborah. If you're wondering what kind of guy argues with a fighter's mother, it's this dude, who is a professional boxer in the Super Middleweight division.

Article continues below advertisement

J'Leon is a legitimate boxing pro and functions as Jake Paul's primary sparring partner. He has a 24-3-1 record and lost his last two bouts. He's also a vocal Muslim, his Instagram profile reads: "Nobody special just blessed by Allah." Maybe he missed the parts of the Quran and hadith where people are told to respect their elders. Or perhaps there's more to the following video that's been making the rounds on social media.

Things got INTENSE at the #PaulWoodley press conference after a member of Jake Paul’s team got into it with Tyron Woodley’s mother 👀



(via @SMuehlhausenJr) pic.twitter.com/7HnExmu9bc — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 26, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

In the clip, J'Leon can be seen mostly staying quiet, but the story goes is that he had some words to trade with the 4-time UFC Welterweight Champion's mother. Tyron's sister then began exchanging words with J'Leon, who largely appeared to ignore her. Tyron, once learning of the situation that his mother and sister were involved in, began to break through security in order to see what was happening.

Shortly after the scuffle, Tyron said, "One thing I don't do is disrespect. And when disrespect comes to my mother, it's a whole issue. F--k this money, F--k this bag, F--k the pay-per-view, F--k the fight. When it comes to that, it will not be tolerated. They shouldn't have said nothing. They shouldn't have asked her what's two times two. I'm looking, I'm trying to do the faceoff, and I hear him going back and forth with my mom. Any time something is going back and forth, that's unacceptable. I don't care who you are, what nationality you are. It's unacceptable."

Article continues below advertisement