British Man's Hilarious Interview After Receiving Coronavirus Vaccine Goes Viral

Yesterday, the United Kingdom became the first Western nation to begin administering an approved coronavirus vaccine. After the Pfizer/BioNTech was approved, hospitals in the country began administering it to healthcare staff and the elderly.

Article continues below advertisement

One of those to be vaccinated was Martin Kenyon, a 91-year-old. He shared his experience receiving the jab in an interview with CNN, in a clip that has since gone viral for being an absolute delight. Kenyon casually begins explaining the experience of receiving his coronavirus vaccine.

"I rang up Guy's Hospital, which I know very well because I've lived in London most of my grown-up life, and I said what's this thing, you're doing the vaccination? They said, 'Yes.' And then they spent time asking me questions about this and that, not very interesting. And I said, 'Yes, no, yes, no.' And they said, 'Well come at 12,'" Kenyon said.

Article continues below advertisement

this interview wins the day pic.twitter.com/HtnjnyLZwg — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 8, 2020

It wasn't all a breeze, though. Kenyon complained about a lack of parking and "a rather nasty lunch." He did, however, note that "didn’t know the needle had gone in until it had come out." Asked how he felt about becoming one of the first people to receive a vaccine, Kenyon said:

Article continues below advertisement

"I don't think I feel about it all, except that I hope that I'm not going to have the bloody bug now… I have granddaughters and I want to live a long time to enjoy their lives." Kenyon concluded: "Well, there's no point in dying now when I've lived this long, is there? I don't plan to, anyway."

Unsurprisingly, people loved the interview. "Honestly one of the most cheering things I've seen in months," one user wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Honestly one of the most cheering things I've seen in months. https://t.co/3LcBVbiGQh — Philip Bump (@pbump) December 8, 2020

While another added: "All the research is worth it to save this man."