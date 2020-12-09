Logo
Home > Trending
67c52f4ba1561b1a06df2ed8fa553f61-1607522838873.jpg
Source: cnn

British Man's Hilarious Interview After Receiving Coronavirus Vaccine Goes Viral

By

Updated

Yesterday, the United Kingdom became the first Western nation to begin administering an approved coronavirus vaccine. After the Pfizer/BioNTech was approved, hospitals in the country began administering it to healthcare staff and the elderly.

Article continues below advertisement

One of those to be vaccinated was Martin Kenyon, a 91-year-old. He shared his experience receiving the jab in an interview with CNN, in a clip that has since gone viral for being an absolute delight. Kenyon casually begins explaining the experience of receiving his coronavirus vaccine. 

"I rang up Guy's Hospital, which I know very well because I've lived in London most of my grown-up life, and I said what's this thing, you're doing the vaccination? They said, 'Yes.' And then they spent time asking me questions about this and that, not very interesting. And I said, 'Yes, no, yes, no.' And they said, 'Well come at 12,'" Kenyon said.

Article continues below advertisement

It wasn't all a breeze, though. Kenyon complained about a lack of parking and "a rather nasty lunch." He did, however, note that "didn’t know the needle had gone in until it had come out."

Asked how he felt about becoming one of the first people to receive a vaccine, Kenyon said:

Article continues below advertisement

"I don't think I feel about it all, except that I hope that I'm not going to have the bloody bug now… I have granddaughters and I want to live a long time to enjoy their lives."

Kenyon concluded: "Well, there's no point in dying now when I've lived this long, is there? I don't plan to, anyway."

Unsurprisingly, people loved the interview. "Honestly one of the most cheering things I've seen in months," one user wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

While another added: "All the research is worth it to save this man."

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Dolly Parton Donated $1 Million to Moderna's Successful COVID Vaccine Research

Here's How Much Queen Dolly Parton Donated to COVID Vaccine Research

Ice-T 'Shames' Anti-Mask Father-In-Law on Social Media After He Caught COVID

More From Distractify

  • christmas-towns-to-visit-in-us-1607466225683.jpg
    .
    Trending
    Unbelievable Christmas Towns to Visit in the U.S. That'll Get You in the Holiday Spirit
  • italian-man-280-miles-cover-1607450461721-1607451763921.jpg
    .
    Trending
    Italian Man Walks 280 Miles After Argument With Wife to "Clear His Head"
  • bill-nye-science-mask-cover-1607440249669-1607441294468.png
    .
    Trending
    Bill Nye Noticed This Anti-Mask "Science" Trend and Blew It Wide Open on TikTok
  • matthew-mcconaughey-russell-brand-election-denial-1607358802797-1607360451600.jpg
    .
    Trending
    Matthew McConaughey Calls Out "Hollywood Hypocrisy" After Joe Biden Win