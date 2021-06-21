Millionaire Couple Books Private Jet to get COVID-19 Vaccines Meant for Indigenous People

Millionaire Couple Books Private Jet to get COVID-19 Vaccines Meant for Indigenous PeopleBy Mustafa Gatollari
Jun. 21 2021, Published 8:17 a.m. ET
You probably had an easier time getting into Fort Knox during the pandemic than you did Canada. Although I don't venture into the Great White North often nor willingly, I remember how difficult it was to enter the country even with antibodies tests and documentation proving you're going there to work.
However, navigating throughout the country when you're already in it wasn't anywhere near as difficult. And, as they say, money eliminates many obstacles.
Something that this millionaire couple bet heavily on when they tried their darndest to get access to COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible.
Theoretically, the vaccines were first given to those in the most need. So older individuals and those with pre-existing medical conditions were among the first to receive the shot. Able-bodied adults and those in relatively better health would be the next to receive the dosages.
Although having friends who are doctors or if you have a large enough pocketbook can ensure you'd probably get the inoculations much sooner.
But one millionaire couple soon discovered this wasn't going to help them. After being stuck in COVID-19 vaccine queues, they decided to skirt the rules in another way:
By booking a private jet from Vancouver to the town of Beaver Creek.
Beaver Creek is home to both beavers (presumably) and people. And it just so happens that many of the people in Beaver Creek are indigenous, and a good number of vaccines were sent there in order to care for elderly members of the local White River First Nation tribe.
Being a less densely populated area, the couple assumed they'd be able to get COVID vaccines much more easily. It's believed that this couple traveled at least partially by private jet when they were supposed to be quarantining.
It's this last bit that you should pay attention to.
That's because they probably would've gotten away with skirting the rules had they done a better job of looking like they're not at home. That's because authorities were only tipped off to their breaking of quarantine by a tip. Probably from some nosy neighbor who is upset they had to stay home and watch Bones on repeat while their rich neighbors went off to traipse all over the land of Maple Syrup.
Not only was their "vaccine line jumping" kind of a jerk move to older people who would have a higher fatality rate if exposed to COVID-19, but they were potentially putting everyone else they came into contact with at risk.
There was a good chance that the remote nature of the town would've potentially helped shield them from a COVID outbreak.
However, Rodney and his wife, Ekaterina put everyone at risk by possibly bringing COVID-19 with them.
Rodney used to be the head of the Great Canadian Corporation before resigning from his position after receiving some bad PR. Ekaterina is an actress who last played a character named Veronica in Chick Fight and Helga in Fatman with Mel Gibson. She's currently going to be featured in three other high-profile titles that are either completed or are in post-production status.
The two ultimately pleaded guilty to violating public health rules during a virtual court hearing, The Guardian reports. The couple was only hit with a $1,900 fine, although local tribe members had pushed for a heftier penalty: six months in jail.
Many are calling the fine a proverbial slap on the wrist, and The Toronto Star highlighted that the $1,900 amount is probably less than half of what they spent to actually charter a flight out to Beaver Creek.
Janet Vander Meer, a member of the White River First Nation tribe said that the couple didn't even follow through on Judge Michael Cozens' orders. Cozens referred to the couple as "cavalier" and stated that they needed to pay a $1,900 fine and call the tribe to apologize.
It's a call that Vander Meer says never came.
"They had every opportunity to just give me a call. I don't care if they're wealthy or not – just be a human. What they did was morally wrong," Vander Meer continued, "The one thing that makes me feel good is if you search 'the Bakers' and 'Beaver Creek' online, you see very clearly what these people did and how that's affected them. And I think that's more of a just punishment than what came down in court today."
Kelly McGill, who prosecuted the case stated that they originally intended on pursuing jail time for the couple, but changed their stance after the couple pleaded guilty to the offense and made a $5,000 donation to a fund that helps procure vaccination for disadvantaged countries.
Response to the Bakers' online has been pretty brutal, with many stating the two got off easy.