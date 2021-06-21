Millionaire Couple Books Private Jet to get COVID-19 Vaccines Meant for Indigenous People

You probably had an easier time getting into Fort Knox during the pandemic than you did Canada. Although I don't venture into the Great White North often nor willingly, I remember how difficult it was to enter the country even with antibodies tests and documentation proving you're going there to work.

However, navigating throughout the country when you're already in it wasn't anywhere near as difficult. And, as they say, money eliminates many obstacles. Something that this millionaire couple bet heavily on when they tried their darndest to get access to COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible.

Theoretically, the vaccines were first given to those in the most need. So older individuals and those with pre-existing medical conditions were among the first to receive the shot. Able-bodied adults and those in relatively better health would be the next to receive the dosages. Although having friends who are doctors or if you have a large enough pocketbook can ensure you'd probably get the inoculations much sooner.

But one millionaire couple soon discovered this wasn't going to help them. After being stuck in COVID-19 vaccine queues, they decided to skirt the rules in another way: By booking a private jet from Vancouver to the town of Beaver Creek.

A BC couple accused of flying to a remote Yukon community to receive COVID-19 vaccine in January have pleaded guilty to violating the territory's Civil Emergency Measures Act.⁰Rodney and Ekaterina Baker chartered a plane to Beaver Creek where they were vaccinated. — Robin Gill (@Robin_Global) June 16, 2021

Beaver Creek is home to both beavers (presumably) and people. And it just so happens that many of the people in Beaver Creek are indigenous, and a good number of vaccines were sent there in order to care for elderly members of the local White River First Nation tribe.

Shuffled into an overflow room this morning — the Vancouver couple who allegedly broke self-isolation and flew to Beaver Creek to get COVID-19 vaccines meant for locals are expected to finally enter pleas this morning. — Jackie Hong (@xjackiehong) June 16, 2021

Being a less densely populated area, the couple assumed they'd be able to get COVID vaccines much more easily. It's believed that this couple traveled at least partially by private jet when they were supposed to be quarantining. It's this last bit that you should pay attention to.

As far as I'm aware, Rod and Ekaterina Baker aren't actually here.



The main courtroom for the matter only holds six people due to COVID restrictions. Most if not all those seats are taken by White River First Nation citizens. — Jackie Hong (@xjackiehong) June 16, 2021

Bakers attending by phone. Judge Michael Cozens asks why they're not appearing by video and wonders about the "appropriateness" of that. — Jackie Hong (@xjackiehong) June 16, 2021

That's because they probably would've gotten away with skirting the rules had they done a better job of looking like they're not at home. That's because authorities were only tipped off to their breaking of quarantine by a tip. Probably from some nosy neighbor who is upset they had to stay home and watch Bones on repeat while their rich neighbors went off to traipse all over the land of Maple Syrup.

Back and forth with Cozens and defence lawyer Jennifer Cunningham (who is physically in court) about how one can appear in court for a sentencing — Jackie Hong (@xjackiehong) June 16, 2021

Court taking a short break to see if the Bakers can appear by video. — Jackie Hong (@xjackiehong) June 16, 2021

Not only was their "vaccine line jumping" kind of a jerk move to older people who would have a higher fatality rate if exposed to COVID-19, but they were potentially putting everyone else they came into contact with at risk. There was a good chance that the remote nature of the town would've potentially helped shield them from a COVID outbreak.

The Bakers are now on video. This is the first time we've seen them as part of these proceedings. — Jackie Hong (@xjackiehong) June 16, 2021

(Can't take pictures in court but we can basically just see their heads. They're sitting together) — Jackie Hong (@xjackiehong) June 16, 2021

However, Rodney and his wife, Ekaterina put everyone at risk by possibly bringing COVID-19 with them. Rodney used to be the head of the Great Canadian Corporation before resigning from his position after receiving some bad PR. Ekaterina is an actress who last played a character named Veronica in Chick Fight and Helga in Fatman with Mel Gibson. She's currently going to be featured in three other high-profile titles that are either completed or are in post-production status.

Some background, in case you're just tuning in — the Bakers are accused of travelling to Whitehorse in January, where they were subject to a mandatory 14-day isolation period.



Instead, they allegedly chartered a private plane to Beaver Creek, a community of ~100, ~450km away. — Jackie Hong (@xjackiehong) June 16, 2021

There, officials say they posed as local motel workers to take advantage of a mobile COVID vaccine clinic. They were caught as they were getting ready to leave the territory — Jackie Hong (@xjackiehong) June 16, 2021

The two ultimately pleaded guilty to violating public health rules during a virtual court hearing, The Guardian reports. The couple was only hit with a $1,900 fine, although local tribe members had pushed for a heftier penalty: six months in jail.

BREAKING: The Bakers via their lawyer have entered GUILTY pleas to both counts against each of them — Jackie Hong (@xjackiehong) June 16, 2021

Agreed facts:



On Jan 19, the Bakers landed in Whitehorse. Both filled in a declaration form. Both indicated they would be isolating at 101 Main Street — Jackie Hong (@xjackiehong) June 16, 2021

Many are calling the fine a proverbial slap on the wrist, and The Toronto Star highlighted that the $1,900 amount is probably less than half of what they spent to actually charter a flight out to Beaver Creek.

They said their purpose for entering the Yukon was visiting/tourism/education.



They checked out on Jan. 21 and took a private charter to Beaver Creek, which Rod Baker had booked on Jan. 16 — Jackie Hong (@xjackiehong) June 16, 2021

They went to the Beaver Creek community hall. They had registered for their vaccine appointments online — Jackie Hong (@xjackiehong) June 16, 2021

Janet Vander Meer, a member of the White River First Nation tribe said that the couple didn't even follow through on Judge Michael Cozens' orders. Cozens referred to the couple as "cavalier" and stated that they needed to pay a $1,900 fine and call the tribe to apologize. It's a call that Vander Meer says never came.

They returned to Whitehorse the same day and went directly to the Whitehorse airport. They were met by officers as they were getting ready to board a flight to Vancouver.



They were originally ticketed but the tickets were withdrawn/replaced with a long form information — Jackie Hong (@xjackiehong) June 16, 2021

Defence says the facts are admitted — Jackie Hong (@xjackiehong) June 16, 2021

"They had every opportunity to just give me a call. I don't care if they're wealthy or not – just be a human. What they did was morally wrong," Vander Meer continued, "The one thing that makes me feel good is if you search 'the Bakers' and 'Beaver Creek' online, you see very clearly what these people did and how that's affected them. And I think that's more of a just punishment than what came down in court today."

VanderMeer now reading her statement. Many community members said they developed anxiety and had sleepless nights after the incident. They didn:t know who the people were, whether they had COVID, who would do this to the community. — Jackie Hong (@xjackiehong) June 16, 2021

The community reaction went from shock to outrage.



These last few years have been an emotional rollercoaster. WRFN has lost at least one citizen to COVID. Many community members were excited for the vaccine clinic.



On the day of the incident, VanderMeer was helping... — Jackie Hong (@xjackiehong) June 16, 2021

Kelly McGill, who prosecuted the case stated that they originally intended on pursuing jail time for the couple, but changed their stance after the couple pleaded guilty to the offense and made a $5,000 donation to a fund that helps procure vaccination for disadvantaged countries.

... her parents, in her 80s, to get to the clinic. Beaver Creek's oldest citizen was there (89)



"Our most vulnerable residents were there." — Jackie Hong (@xjackiehong) June 16, 2021

Many elders were there. Many have been through traumas. The incident triggered PTSD in some. VanderMeer felt guilty. She felt responsible for protecting her parents and elders, and that she failed. How had she not noticed the Bakers? — Jackie Hong (@xjackiehong) June 16, 2021

Response to the Bakers' online has been pretty brutal, with many stating the two got off easy.

Some words brought up during community meetings about the incident afterwards:



White privilege, disgust, think they're better, abovee the law, trauma, felt like fools pissed off, used, lack of trust in our government, liars, oppressors — Jackie Hong (@xjackiehong) June 16, 2021