lizzie-pencil-thief-1580493208637.jpg
Source: Twitter

A Viral Instagram Post Has the Internet Hunting a Pencil Thief Named Lizzie

Children develop a strong instinct about fairness at a young age. It's only through years of experience that people become jaded about the unfairness of life. We can't just shrug our shoulders and move on from all life's little injustices, like earning a prize, only to have someone swoop in and steal that hard-earned award right out from under you.

A Texas mom recently went viral with a video of her daughter, Taylor, recounting such a tale after school. The precocious young Girl Scout is visibly upset over the loss of a cherished pencil, which she earned for having perfect attendance.