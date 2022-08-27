Employee Catches Customer Trying to Use "Play Money" to Buy Bottle of Vodka in Viral TikTok

At this point in the video the customer turns the camera away to the bagged item, a bottle of vodka, "All that for a three dollar Georgi. Oh my God."

He turns the camera's focus back to the $20 bill that the woman handed him. The entire time throughout the video the term "play money" is clearly visibly. "Miss, this is not hitting."

"This is not even bustin' if this was a good county."

"That's what they gave me!"

"Miss they did not give you this. Stop lyin."

"They did give me them."