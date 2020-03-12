We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Focus Features / Reddit

Pregnant Mom Leaves Her 5-Year-Old Home Alone With the Oven on to Go to the Mall

Pregnancy brain is a thing. Pregnant women are sometimes forgetful, inattentive, or foggy. Still, pregnancy brain isn't quite an excuse for leaving a 5-year-old child at home alone with the oven on while you go to the mall to get something to eat. 

One pregnant mom is upset that her fiancé freaked out when he found out she left her small child alone at home. She doesn't think it's that big a deal. She was hangry, and she thought leaving her son at home while she went to get something to eat was the most efficient way to satisfy everyone, and she posted about it on Facebook to complain about her fiancé's reaction.