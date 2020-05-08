Rod Blagojevich Is Still Claiming Innocence After Netflix's 'Trial by Media'

While Trump himself noted upon granting clemency to Blagojevich that he had been the alleged victim of the same prosecutors who had supposedly come for Trump over the years, these two politicians actually go way back. In 2010, before Blagojevich was indicted, he appeared on Season 9 of Trump’s reality show The Celebrity Apprentice .

Although he only spent four weeks on the show, at the time, Trump had seen Blagojevich as a promising contestant. He was still at the butt end of one of Trump’s infamous "You’re fired" lines, but Blagojevich was on Trump’s radar before he was ever released from prison early. Now, even though his case is behind him, Blagojevich seems more than willing to continue talking about it with the media and Trial by Media will dig deeper into it.

Watch Trial by Media on Netflix beginning May 11.