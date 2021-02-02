Is 'Batwoman's' Kate Kane Dead? Will Ruby Rose Return? (SPOILERS)

Last year, fans of the CW show Batwoman were utterly stunned when it was announced that Ruby Rose would be leaving the show. It was a huge deal because…she was the one playing Batwoman. The news came right after the Season 1 finale.

It was so shocking that she would walk away like that since the second season had already been greenlit long before the finale. In the summer of 2019, a new lead actor was cast: Javicia Leslie. Javicia is the first Black actor to portray the caped superhero Batwoman.