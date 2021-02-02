Is 'Batwoman's' Kate Kane Dead? Will Ruby Rose Return? (SPOILERS)By Toni Sutton
Feb. 2 2021, Published 8:45 a.m. ET
Last year, fans of the CW show Batwoman were utterly stunned when it was announced that Ruby Rose would be leaving the show. It was a huge deal because…she was the one playing Batwoman. The news came right after the Season 1 finale.
It was so shocking that she would walk away like that since the second season had already been greenlit long before the finale. In the summer of 2019, a new lead actor was cast: Javicia Leslie. Javicia is the first Black actor to portray the caped superhero Batwoman.
Javicia doesn't play Kate Kane but a new character named Ryan Wilder. Ryan, like Kate, is a lesbian with a passion for justice. She was incarnated for a crime she didn’t commit for a short time, but regardless of her innocence, she has a criminal record. And it’s hard for her to find work.
When circumstances put the Batwoman suit into Ryan’s hands, she gets a new job opportunity. Still, fans want to know if there's a chance that Ruby Rose will come back to Batwoman.
Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode three of Season 2 of Batwoman.
Who Is Gotham's new Batwoman?
Ryan is a bit of a wild card, and she's a character specifically developed for Batwoman. It's clear to see that not only is she her own person, but she is also more than worthy of taking on the role of Gotham's hero.
After finding Kate's Batwoman suit, she feels that it's fate — a way for her to get the vengeance that she's looking for without dealing with the discrimination and disrespect she faces as a citizen with a record.
While at first Ryan wants to be Batwoman for her own selfish reasons, it's a true testament to her selfless character how quickly she realizes that she could do some real good in Gotham. Ryan also steps up to be the hero that her city desperately needs.
In episode three, viewers see a showdown between Ryan and Victor Zsasz (Alex Morf). After he has some harsh words for the new Batwoman, the conversation they have motivates her to make some changes in her suit, and fans get to see her brand new super-suit.
Kate Kane may still be alive; will Ruby Rose come back to 'Batwoman' for a cameo?
After weeks of questioning what happened after Kate Kane went missing when her plane was shot down, the third episode of the new season of Batwoman seems to confirm that Kate is alive. Safiyah (Shivani Ghai), the ruler of Cortana, tells Alice that not only is Kate alive, but she’s also holding her somewhere off-island, and once Alice is headed back to Gotham, Kate will back on Cortana with her. This news should not be too much of a surprise to fans.
Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries said she would never kill off Kate. She tweeted, "I love Kate Kane — she’s the reason I wanted to do the show. We’ll never erase her. In fact, her disappearance will be one of the mysteries of Season 2. I don’t want to give away any of our surprises, but to all our devoted fans, please know that LGBTQ+ justice is at the very core of what Batwoman is and we have no intention of abandoning that.”
So it appears that Kate is not dead, but whether or not Ruby Rose will come back to reprise her role as Kate even in the smallest capacity is unknown. I'm sure everyone on the Batwoman set is holding out hope!
You can catch new episodes of Batwoman every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.