Who Exactly Is Rush Limbaugh's Wife, Kathryn?By Chris Barilla
Feb. 18 2021, Published 12:11 p.m. ET
The death of conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh on Feb. 17, 2021, has already left an impact on both the fields of politics and journalism, where he teetered between for most of his career. As details surrounding the loss and what exactly led up to his passing come more into focus, fans are looking into other private elements of the late star's existence, such as his family life.
So, who exactly is Rush's wife, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, and furthermore, what role did she play in his private life and highly public career? Here's what we know of their relationship prior to his death.
Rush Limbaugh's wife, Kathryn, has been in the picture for quite some time.
Despite having been married three times prior to meeting Kathryn, Rush and she developed a healthy relationship that would go on to become the longest-spanning of any he was apart of. The duo first met when Rush was actually still married to his last wife, Marta Fitzgerald, in 2004 at a charity golf tournament. However, it took a few years before the political commentator decided to divorce Marta and take up with Kathryn fully instead.
Rush and Kathryn had a fairly-pronounced 26-year age difference between them, but seemingly never let that number affect them as their relationship continued to blossom and they opted to move in together in Palm Beach, Fla. in 2010, the same year they were married. Their extravagant wedding saw the likes of John Legend perform (for a nominal $1 million fee, that is).
In terms of employment, Kathryn worked as an event planner for years and has actually claimed to be a direct descendent of U.S. founding father John Adams. In the time since she took up romantically with Rush, Kathryn authored a series of children's books titled Adventures of Rush Revere that actually became New York Times bestsellers in their category.
What was Rush's net worth prior to his death?
Prior to his death after a hard-fought battle with lung cancer, Rush's efforts as a radio personality during the tail-end of the Trump administration were so impressive that they actually nabbed him a position on Forbes for their 2020 celebrity earnings list, at which he was ranked a commendable No. 11. Now in the wake of his passing, it seems as though Kathryn is posed to inherit it all.
This means that the conservative pundit's combined assets and monetary accruement exceeded $85 million in the year 2020 alone. In January of that same year, he bolstered his wealth by renewing a contract with Premiere Radio Networks. This tactical business decision was posed to nab him a cool $70 million annually for his broadcasting efforts had he not succumbed to cancer.
His overall net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is somewhere closer to $600 million, a mind-boggling valuation but one that makes sense considering he averaged over $80 million a year in earnings from 2018 until his death, and his home alone is worth upwards of $50 million, per The New York Post.