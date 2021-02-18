Who Exactly Is Rush Limbaugh's Wife, Kathryn?

The death of conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh on Feb. 17, 2021, has already left an impact on both the fields of politics and journalism, where he teetered between for most of his career. As details surrounding the loss and what exactly led up to his passing come more into focus, fans are looking into other private elements of the late star's existence, such as his family life.

So, who exactly is Rush's wife, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, and furthermore, what role did she play in his private life and highly public career? Here's what we know of their relationship prior to his death.

Rush Limbaugh's wife, Kathryn, has been in the picture for quite some time.

Despite having been married three times prior to meeting Kathryn, Rush and she developed a healthy relationship that would go on to become the longest-spanning of any he was apart of. The duo first met when Rush was actually still married to his last wife, Marta Fitzgerald, in 2004 at a charity golf tournament. However, it took a few years before the political commentator decided to divorce Marta and take up with Kathryn fully instead.

Rush and Kathryn had a fairly-pronounced 26-year age difference between them, but seemingly never let that number affect them as their relationship continued to blossom and they opted to move in together in Palm Beach, Fla. in 2010, the same year they were married. Their extravagant wedding saw the likes of John Legend perform (for a nominal $1 million fee, that is).

In terms of employment, Kathryn worked as an event planner for years and has actually claimed to be a direct descendent of U.S. founding father John Adams. In the time since she took up romantically with Rush, Kathryn authored a series of children's books titled Adventures of Rush Revere that actually became New York Times bestsellers in their category.

Source: Getty Images