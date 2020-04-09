Guy 'Texts' His Neighbor Through the Window and They Become Friends

Steve, who goes by Rustcougarmama on Reddit (love it, Steve) recently shared photo evidence of a quarantine friendship forming, and it's one of the cutest things you'll see all day.

He wrote, "So I sit at my desk all day and do school work / work-work, and there's a guy in the apartment building next to mine that does the same. We sometimes make eye contact. Yesterday, I had enough; time to make some friends social distance-style!"

Then he posted a string of pictures, and they're simply the best.