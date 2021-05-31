Troll Outs Unmarked Cop Car Designed to Hand Out Speeding Tickets on Facebook

There's a lot of controversies, especially in the US, surrounding fines that are issued by law enforcement. From Florida officers issuing "fake" tickets to the massive class-action lawsuits against the city of New York for "double-dipping" parking and traffic violations, strong arguments can be made that "protect and serve" should be changed to "extort and fleece."

It doesn't help matters either when undercover police vehicles, or all-blacked out unassuming dodge chargers are designed to visually fly under the radar rather than intentionally stand out. While some nations employ bright-colored cop cars that may help to curb crime or be easily spotted by those who need assistance, there are tons of places that rock "stealth" cruisers lurking in various nooks and crannies just waiting to hit you with a hefty fine.

And that's not just in the US, either. The Waikato Police Department in New Zealand made an almost ominous posting online about an unmarked car that they recently added to their fleet of vehicles. The post read: "Here is one of our new unmarked vehicles. I could show you but it would defeat the purpose..."

Source: Facebook

The post continued: "Don't see a police vehicle around? We might just be there anyway." The post shows the shadowed-out car in the department's stable of cruisers, looking like an unlockable character in a fighting game. And while some may have found the post to be a little threatening, whoever's running the department's Facebook page definitely seems to have a sense of humor.

Source: Facebook

Whether it's putting up creative posts about valid "excuses" for speeding, honoring the services of Stormtroopers online, or poking fun at themselves for loving donuts, the Waikato Police department knows how to joke around.

Source: Facebook

However, we don't know if they're laughing at one Facebook user, Esteban Perez, using some photoshop lighting skills to reveal the exact make and model of the unmarked car online. Not only that, but the license plate number showed up in the image as well.

While there are probably tons of other models like it on the road, folks were cracking up online at Esteban's sheer audacity.

Some even went further to find out further details about the vehicle, adding to the "humiliation" sustained by the police department.

Other citizens concerned about police departments purchasing unmarked vehicles pointed out public information about the new cars. Even though the vehicles are supposed to be undercover cars, because they're bought with taxpayer dollars, folks have the right to know exactly what kind of cars they are.

The information was posted in an online document, which was a response to a public inquiry that wanted to know three things: How many vehicles were bought. The make and model of the vehicles. And the color of the vehicles.

anyway, on a more serious note if anyone in nz cares to know. this request was made pretty recently, inquiry about number of undercover cars, make and model.. u can read the police response here: https://t.co/lFOdBZiTS0 — aj (@itchytattoo) February 11, 2021

The document read: "New Zealand police has recently introduced 24 unmarked highway patrol vehicles. The make and model is the Holden Equinox and the vehicles are red, blue, silver, and grey."

hereIf you're unfamiliar with Holden, they're owned by General Motors, so the Holden Equinox is basically a Chevrolet Equinox (for all the readers her in the colonies.)

on an ADDITIONAL serious note, since this is kinda doing numbers.. a lot of ppl from outside of nz are interacting with this, and i just want to make it very clear that nz is a colonized and deeply flawed nation. our police, our justice system... deeply rooted in racist fuckery — aj (@itchytattoo) February 11, 2021

The same Twitter user who posted links to the document also accused New Zealand Police of a long history of "racist f***ery." New Zealand's race relations commissioner, Meng Foon also recently stated that police officers in the country are racist, but issued an apology doing so, as per the New Zealand Herald.

I see the fool of a Race Relations Commission has had to back down after his "police are racist" lie didn't get the support he hoped for. If Meng Foon declares something racist and then takes that back, he should resign. #nzpol https://t.co/eoNcimWjag — Lawrence Hakiwai (@Omahuson) March 25, 2021

I firmly believe if Meng Foon saw a dog chasing a cat he would declare it racist. — Jeremy Harris (@JeremyMHarris) March 25, 2021

For many, Esteban's post just had them thinking about how much they disliked unmarked cars and how they were fundamentally problematic. Others also shared horror stories of people masquerading as cops in faux-unmarked vehicles.

How do people still not see a problem when cops literally need unmarked cars — cow abunga (@AbungaCow) February 11, 2021

psa: if an unmarked police car is trying to pull you over call 911 asap and they’ll tell you if it is a real one or not. i’ve heard stories of fake unmarked police cars pulling people over and it wasn’t good. unmarked police cars shouldn’t even be a thing. — sofia ミ☆ (@LIKENASTYMAGIC) February 11, 2021

And even though some said that's a problem that's easily solved by simply calling emergency services on them, others showed how much trouble this could get a person in.

How is this okay? If an unmarked police car tried to pull me over I’d be scared af how do I know it’s not some creep that bought a red and blue light and stuck it to their car — whorey (@whorey31339439) February 11, 2021

If you don’t stop, they’ll nail you for evading them.



If you call 911 to make sure they’re a real cop, you’ll get nailed for distracted driving.



It’s almost as if they go out of their way to cause trouble just so you have to pay the courts either way. — Biagio Schiano (@BiagioDicola) February 11, 2021

Some said that cops going undercover defeats the purpose of a police force in the first place.

i never understood the point in undercover cops. if people knowing a cop is there stops them from committing a crime... isn’t that the point? don’t you WANT less crime?? why wait for it to be committed THEN act? — kenny 🧸 (@kendallahughes) February 11, 2021

There’s also supposed to “serve & protect” their communities, so if you’re serving and protecting then why don’t you want people to know you’re an officer?? What if they need help and you’re in a regular ass car?? — Page (@pageingramh) February 11, 2021

Others just couldn't stop laughing at Esteban's ingenuity and how he was able to "stick it to the man."

Pov: you're trying to find a cop because you're in danger. — David Allen (@RaiseTheWage420) February 11, 2021

Then there were those who didn't really see Esteban's post as "humiliating" pointing out that the original post was more of a joke.

I don't think it's humiliating, the original post looks like a joke anyway, anyone could walk past the parking lot and see the unmarked car — Alexander Schatz (@alexmschatz) February 11, 2021

"an unmarked car could be anything!!"



>Literally always another holden — Captain of the Ever Given (@RobinCSteel) February 11, 2021