Offline, Your Korean Dad Is a Coffee Expert — But He's Got More up His Sleeve (EXCLUSIVE)

The real-life father behind the TikTok account @YourKoreanDad — Nick Cho — has gone viral online for his soothing videos of everyday parental bonding experiences. His account currently has almost three million followers and over 43 million views, with viewers of all ages connecting with his almost mundane (yet wholesome) videos.

But when Nick isn't extending a virtual comforting hand through your phone screen or working on his upcoming podcast with actress Christa Allen, he has plenty more projects on his plate keeping him busy. What does Nick Cho do for a living? He took the time to talk exclusively with Distractify about his life behind the scenes.

Nick and his wife are considered experts in "third-wave coffee" and own Wrecking Ball Coffee Roasters.

Unlike many of the stars who have blossomed to fame on TikTok, Nick's decision to join the app wasn't a result of quarantine boredom; it was a recommendation he took from his children. "When people ask the very common question, 'What would you do if you get to do something else?' I always said I would want to make films or videos or TV," he says. He joined the app in 2019 and spent a few months playing with it, initially making videos about coffee — tying in the day job he shares with his wife.

"Being a coffee professional, I started out making little coffee videos at first. And then right away, I realized, like, that's my day job — let's let the [day] job be the [day] job," he says. Offline, Nick is the founder and owner of Wrecking Ball Coffee Roasters, which he shares with his wife, Trish. The pair are considered experts in "third-wave coffee," and their shop is well-known in the industry.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick explains that "third-wave coffee" describes the community of people who take the origin, taste, and experience of their coffee seriously. The "first wave," he says, was about just consuming coffee, but not really enjoying it. "It wasn't supposed to taste good on its own. You [made] it taste less bad by putting some cream and sugar in," he says. The second wave was where companies like Starbucks and Dunkin' came in, as consumers wanted their coffee to taste better.

Article continues below advertisement

"Third wave, I always say, is like coffee appreciation — kind of like wine appreciation, or music appreciation," Nick explains. "There's the connoisseurship sort of thing that kicks into where it's like, the more you learn about it, the more interesting it is, and the more rewarding that consumption experience is." So while Nick is an expert in coffee, you won't see much coffee in his online content as he keeps the two parts of his life separate.