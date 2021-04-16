Jeffree Star Was Hospitalized After a "Severe Car Accident" — What Happened?

The beauty guru, whose real name is Jeffrey Lynn Steininger, Jr., purchased a sprawling property in Wyoming in the summer of 2020. Since then, Jeffree has been spending most of his time at his "Star Ranch," and he's even discussed moving to the area full-time.

Makeup vlogger and YouTube influencer Jeffree Star is on the mend after sustaining injuries in a car accident.

Someone from his team shared that Jeffree and Daniel had been involved in a significant crash in Wyoming. What happened to Jeffree Star ? Keep reading for the latest.

After teasing that he was posting a video with longtime friend Daniel Lucas on April 16, Jeffree's Instagram stories were updated with some serious news.

What happened to Jeffree Star? He was involved in a car accident.

The internet personality constantly keeps his 13.6 million followers updated with what he's doing via his Instagram stories. Many of his fans suspected that something was wrong when he was offline for five hours during the day on April 16. An unidentified person from Jeffree's inner circle later took over the Jawbreaker Palette creator's Instagram and Twitter accounts. This individual announced that Jeffree and Daniel Lucas had been in a car accident in Wyoming.

"A few hours ago, Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped three times after hitting black ice. We will update you all when the doctor gives more info," the update read on both Instagram and on Twitter. "So thankful they are both alive."

The information about the event was shared along with a photo of Jeffree and Daniel at the hospital. Jeffree can be seen laying in a hospital bed, and he appears to have a neck brace and several monitors on. Daniel is sitting up next to him in the hospital room picture, and he's holding Jeffree's hand.

A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice 💔 We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive. pic.twitter.com/ZIyikskJlq — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 16, 2021

The second update on the matter came when Daniel took to his own stories to thank fans for their support. "Hi guys. I just wanted to say 'thank you' for everybody reaching out," he said from a hospital bed. "I am being admitted for some s--t. I'll let you guys know what's going on. But, thank you guys." Though Jeffree and Daniel have yet to share more, TMZ learned that the two received treatment at the Wyoming Medical Center.

The Beautiful World of Jeffree Star figure was reportedly driving a new Rolls Royce when the vehicle lost control over black ice on Natrona County's Hat Six Road. Jeffree had been sharing photos of a pink Rolls Royce on his Instagram page in the weeks leading up to the accident, but it has not yet been confirmed that this was the vehicle involved.

The Jeffree Star Cosmetics creator is in stable condition, per TMZ. Neither alcohol nor drugs played a part in the event. The nature or cause of Jeffree's injuries are not publicly known at this time.

