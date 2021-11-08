Bodybuilder Kali Muscle Was Hospitalized After a Heart Attack

If you've seen ads for Taco Bell, GEICO, Snickers, Comcast, or Honda, odds are you're somewhat familiar with Kali Muscle . The famed bodybuilder has been working as an actor in Hollywood for the last decade or so, and in that time, he's successfully amassed a YouTube following in the multi-millions, solidifying himself as a bonafide star in the workout world.

However, Kali has recently been running into some serious problems, the details of which he shared with fans online. So, what exactly happened to Kali? Here's a breakdown of all of the known facts.

What happened to Kali Muscle?

In a YouTube video released to fans on Nov. 7, 2021, Kali showed his millions of followers that he was currently hospitalized and in bed resting. The star, whose real name is Chuck Kirkendall, quickly revealed that the reason behind his hospitalization was a massive heart attack.

The Oakland, Calif. native noted that doctors investigated the cause of his problems and found that his main artery, which carries blood to the left side of the body, was "100 percent clogged." This was seemingly not Kali's first health scare, as he explained in the video: "I’ve always been concerned, so I don’t want to say it’s a wake-up call." He went on to mention that in the past, he has faced migraines and swelling in his feet.

Kali underwent emergency surgery to unclog his artery. Afterward, he took to YouTube to offer a warning to his fans. "Make sure you guys take care of your health. That's what I've been talking to you about anyway. And you know, God is using me as an example," he said to his followers from a hospital bed.

"Some people don't get a second chance, man," Kali added. "I got my twins and I gotta live, man." Needless to say, swarms of fans flocked to the comments of the video and offered their words of support and encouragement.

"Sad to see you like this but glad you get a second chance to make things right in your life. Your wife and kids need you to be there for them as they are there for you now. I hope you have a speedy recovery my friend. God bless," wrote one user in the video's comments. "Dang… The reason why I got into lifting was because of you, I have been watching you for eight years. You're still one of my idols. I pray that you heal from this and you and your family are doing well," chimed in another.