One Woman Is Trending on TikTok After Losing Her Entire Eyelid to a Chihuahua

Kelsey Salmon is a Tiktok user with roughly 140,000 followers, and she was recently trending across the platform for a video she posted in which she told the story of a horrifying lash extension procedure that she'd recently been through.

In the video, Kelsey revealed that she had lost her eyelid after a chihuahua bit her during the appointment. “No eyelid. Can’t even close my eye. Yeah, that’s me. Literally, no eyelid,” she said in the video.