'Superman & Lois' Is Part of 'Arrow's Complicated Multiverse

With different earths merged to make one, all bets are off, in a way. This means that if Lex Luthor, Clark's former friend and, more accurately, a big bad, shows up, he could be totally different than fans remember him. Right now, there is no mention of him on the IMDb cast list , but according to some rumors, there will be a villain who is like Lex from another version of Earth .

It's honestly a lot to handle, but if you are already a comic book fan or someone who has followed the intricate crossover plots of shows like Arrow and Supergirl, then understanding when Superman & Lois takes place and the world they are living in shouldn't be too difficult. You probably shouldn't miss an episode, though.

Watch Superman and Lois on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on the CW.