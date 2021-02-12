The Magic of WestView From 'WandaVision' Wasn't Created Overnight

If you haven't watched an episode of WandaVision yet, prepare to be whisked into a world of sitcoms past. While the episodes have steadily been pulling away from their time-period-specific settings, the myriad of set designs and the seemingly huge neighborhood involved in filming has fans wondering where WandaVision was filmed .

S.W.O.R.D.'s fictional outside was digitally crafted to mirror the Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex, but the interior was actually filmed in the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta. According to Atlasofwonders.com , most of the interiors were filmed at Pinewood Studios, but the exteriors were filmed primarily at the Warner Bros. Ranch.

The exterior of Wanda and Vision's home and downtown WestView was filmed at the Warner Bros. Ranch in Burbank, Calif., specifically on Blondie Street. You might recognize Blondie Street for its famous water fountain, which makes an appearance in the opening titles of Friends. Unfortunately, all filming was halted in March of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but resumed again in September.

Anyone in the know with the entertainment industry is familiar with the 'Little Hollywood' that's located in Atlanta, Ga. According to Comicbook.com , a call sheet from November 2019 (under the working title 'Big Red') suggested that filming would be taking place at Pinewood Studios, with additional filming in Los Angeles, not unlike Captain Marvel.

Not only did 'WandaVision' give the appearance of the 1950s, but it was also filmed similarly to Golden Age TV.

A little known fact that WandaVision viewers might not be familiar with: In a story featurette by Marvel Studios, Elizabeth Olsen herself revealed that specifically in episodes one and two of WandaVision, the show was filmed in front of a live studio audience, no laugh track necessary! This kept the vision authentic to the time period in which it was mimicking.

Even the costumes of audience members (as glimpsed in the YouTube clip) are mirroring the time period, a miraculous feat for not only the costumers but for establishing a level of consistency. According to Entertainment Weekly, in order to be one of the lucky few to see the episodes live and in person, you had to sign "Very, very strict NDAs." We expect nothing less from the champion of script secrets, Marvel Studios!

It sounds like not only did a lot of thought and effort go into the selection and creation of the fictional world known as WestView, but Marvel was pretty dedicated to matching the tone and style of the time periods in which they were referencing. While the series is just after the halfway point, it will be interesting to see what other time periods they reference with visuals, camera styles, and maybe even a laugh track.

