Who Is Peter's Mom Crying About in the Trailer? We Have a Few Ideas

Who Is Peter's Mom Crying About in the Trailer? We Have a Few IdeasBy Sara Belcher
This season of The Bachelor has been teased as the most dramatic one yet — and for good reason. While we have some pretty clear spoilers about who gets the final rose, there's one scene we've seen in almost every preview for the season.
Peter's mother seems just as invested in her son's potential wife as we are, tearfully asking him in a clip to "bring her home to us."
"Don't let her go," she cries. But who, exactly, is Peter's mom crying about?
Hannah Ann is a clear possible contender.
Let's face it — Hannah Ann is a clear front-runner this season. Besides winning the first impression rose, she's nabbed every spare second with Peter that she can, and is pulling out all of the stops to make him notice her.
And after Champagne-Gate was over and dealt with, she stayed completely out of the drama this season, focusing all of her attention on Peter.
She's one of the final two contestants, meaning she's definitely going to meet Mama Weber. But we know how much he values his parents' opinions — will she get the seal of approval?
Madison has already met Peter's family.
Madison had the first one-on-one date of the season, going on what Peter called his "dream date." He took her to his parents' vow renewal, where Madison met not only his parents, but his entire extended family. Peter's family also crashed their solo portion of the date. Can you say yikes?
But even though meeting the whole family on a very first date is clearly just a little cringy (and maybe moving a little too fast), Peter says that Madison fit right in with his family.
And his mother clearly liked her. She hugged Madison multiple times throughout the night and told her that she believed Peter must like her a lot if he brought her there (nevermind the fact they had literally met that week).
Madison seems like she's a solid choice to steal Peter's mother's heart, so it's possible she's who Peter's mom is crying about.
Maybe, just maybe, it's Hannah Brown.
OK, we know you're probably sick of hearing about Hannah Brown. Yes, she did have her chance with Peter, but clearly the producers are trying to include her as much as they can this season.
Hannah B. has also already met Peter's family, since Peter made it to the hometown dates on Hannah B.'s season of The Bachelorette. Peter even admitted that his parents loving her made it that much easier for him to love her. Maybe she'll make one final comeback at the end of this season.
So who is Peter's mom really talking about in that clip?
Finally, after months of wanting to know who she's talking about, we can finally confirm who she's so insistent her son is meant to be with. And surprise surprise — it's Madison.
According to Reality Steve, this scene happens after Madison comes to meet the family again. This would make sense, considering this would be her second time meeting Madison.
"When Barb is saying 'don’t let her go…bring her home to us' that is the same day as when they met Madison," he wrote.
Looks like the mystery has been solved, folks, but if you want to know how the season ends, you'll have to tune in for the finale on Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC.
