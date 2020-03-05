Who Is Peter's Mom Crying About in the Trailer? We Have a Few Ideas

This season of The Bachelor has been teased as the most dramatic one yet — and for good reason. While we have some pretty clear spoilers about who gets the final rose, there's one scene we've seen in almost every preview for the season.

Peter's mother seems just as invested in her son's potential wife as we are, tearfully asking him in a clip to "bring her home to us."

"Don't let her go," she cries. But who, exactly, is Peter's mom crying about?