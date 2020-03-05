We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: ABC

Who Is Peter's Mom Crying About in the Trailer? We Have a Few Ideas

By

This season of The Bachelor has been teased as the most dramatic one yet — and for good reason. While we have some pretty clear spoilers about who gets the final rose, there's one scene we've seen in almost every preview for the season.

Peter's mother seems just as invested in her son's potential wife as we are, tearfully asking him in a clip to "bring her home to us." 

"Don't let her go," she cries. But who, exactly, is Peter's mom crying about?

Hannah Ann is a clear possible contender.

Let's face it — Hannah Ann is a clear front-runner this season. Besides winning the first impression rose, she's nabbed every spare second with Peter that she can, and is pulling out all of the stops to make him notice her. 

And after Champagne-Gate was over and dealt with, she stayed completely out of the drama this season, focusing all of her attention on Peter.