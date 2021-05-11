James Charles Addresses Ex-Employee Lawsuit That's Making Him Feel "Blackmailed"

Being successful is a difficult position to be in. It's hard for some to maintain those levels of success when they had to confront difficult parts of themselves in order to reach those levels of creativity. And then even if they do that, some people are more than happy to try and take them down. This is what James Charles says is going on with the lawsuit in which he's embroiled. But who is suing the YouTuber?

The popular beauty blogger has found himself in hot water on more than a few occasions. He was recently accused of "grooming" an underage fan on Snapchat, which led tons of people to wonder if he was arrested or not. (He wasn't, FYI and if he was, then everyone's doing a great job of keeping it under wraps.)

But now it looks like the makeup maven has yet another controversy to deal with: a lawsuit from a former producer/employee of his. In a video posted to Twitter, Charles stated that he's been thrown into a situation that's left him feeling as if he's being "taken advantage of" and "blackmailed." In a lengthy statement, the popular cosmetics personality said that his former employee is sharing "untrue" and "defamatory" statements about him.

James said, "Unfortunately, I'm logging in today because I feel as though I am being cornered and have to make yet another public statement. I've been quiet online, but things behind the scenes have not been so quiet. There's a lot going on. And I currently feel as though the situation that I was in is being taken advantage of and I feel as though I'm being blackmailed."

James went on to say that even though the lawsuit's been going on for the past two years, his former employee conveniently decided to pipe up in the midst of other scandals that he is dealing with. "[It's] just perfect time, considering everything else that's going on," James said. So who is the ex-employee in question?