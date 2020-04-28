20 Times People Found Ways to Have Wholesome Fun During Quarantine

Listen, we're going to be quarantined for quite some time, so we've got to learn how to make the most of it. I'd say these people are doing a pretty good job of that. Many are figuring out super creative ways to have a little wholesome fun while they're stuck at home. That may mean learning a new skill, singing with your pets, or even building furniture for the squirrels in your yard.

If you're struggling to come up with fun things to do while you're quarantined, there's plenty of inspiration in this list.