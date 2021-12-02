Hawkeye Took up the Ronin Mantle After Losing His Family During the Snap

In Hawkeye, it is Kate Bishop who gets her hands on Clint's long-abandoned Ronin cloak at an underground auction selling superhero memorabilia. Instead of dressing as her hero, she goes for the Ronin mantle — which is bound to get her into a considerable amount of trouble.

And let's not forget that Kate's stepdad, Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton) has a sword fetish — which also extends to Ronin's sword.