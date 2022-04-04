Here's Why SZA Was Using Crutches at the 64th Grammy Awards

It’s been a long time coming! Fans of R&B superstar SZA — born Solána Imani Rowe — have been waiting eons for the songstress to get her flowers at the Grammys. Many fans believe that SZA should have taken home a Grammy for her 2017 album "CTRL" — especially after being nominated five times — but she was unable to secure a win.

Thankfully, the 32-year-old singer was able to win her first Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance alongside Doja Cat at 2022's 64th Grammy Awards. The pair are the first Black women in history to snag the award.