Some 'Superstore' Fans Are Convinced Jonah and Kelly Will End up Together

Season 6 of Superstore sees the unexpected return of Kelly Watson ( Kelly Stables ), a Cloud 9 sales associate who transferred to the Fenton branch of the chain following her breakup from Jonah Simms (Ben Feldman). What will the next episodes bring? Could Kelly get back together with Jonah?

Jonah and Kelly start dating in a previous season of the show. Jonah struggles to find the right place and time with Amy, so he ends up in Kelly's arms. But when things start to heat up between Jonah and Amy, Jonah decides to break up with her. The blonde beauty doesn't take the news well and leaves the store.

Kelly returns to Cloud 9 Ozark Highlands in a Season 6 episode titled "The Trough" after Dina phones her branch. It appears that she gets called in to console Jonah , who is still recovering from his breakup with Amy (America Ferrera) . At present, it's uncertain what's next for the duo.

Justin Spitzer once said that there was more to 'Superstore' than Amy and Jonah's love story.

As former showrunner and current executive producer Justin Spitzer explained in an interview with GiveMeMyRemoteTV, Kelly's relationship with Jonah might be more significant than some think.

Article continues below advertisement

As Justin explained, the working title of the show wasn't Superstore, but The Greatest Love Story Ever Told. "I wanted to just do a show about people who worked in a store. I knew there was going to be a will-they won't-they at its core anyway so I just figured that would be sort of the selling point a little like How I Met Your Mother where you have this big conceit but it's just a show about a group of friends," Justin said.

Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

"I always knew that in the original concept Jonah and Amy were not going to be the greatest love story ever told. There was going to be a mislead. You weren't going to know what the story was at the end of the pilot," Justin added.

A convenient interpretation would hold that Justin was planning on bringing Jonah and Kelly back together all along. But this doesn't explain the full story. Justin gave up his role as the showrunner after Season 4, handing over the creative control to Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green.

Article continues below advertisement

Although this is a mere hypothesis, there's a chance that they ditched the original plans for the love story component. Take, for instance, a recent interview the duo and Ben Feldman gave to GiveMeMyRemoteTV around the same time that America Ferrera left Superstore. As they hinted, Jonah could still get back with Amy — which would cast further doubt on the Jonah-Kelly storyline.

Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

"We definitely see it as a possibility that we could bring [America] back. We haven't had specific conversations about exactly how or anything, but we're keeping her character still working at corporate and in the world of our show, [which] seems to make it easy to bring her back if we are able to make that happen at some point," Gabe told GiveMeMyRemoteTV.