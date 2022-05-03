Woman Gives "Second Chance at Life" to Crawfish Left on Supermarket Floor in Viral TikTok

It's especially sad when you consider that nearly 47% of the entire US seafood supply is lost to either contamination or just plain old consumer waste. Which means that the a lot of the live creatures just waiting to be gobbled up by customers at the supermarket are going to be eaten will ultimately just be discarded.

However a woman by the name of Jeni Mejia decided to make a difference for one crawfish who probably would've otherwise met an untimely end.