Woman Experiences Everyone’s Escalator Nightmare, Clothes Get Stuck Leaving Her Without Pants

Whatever the reason there are some objects that folks will create nightmare scenarios in their heads about, like escalators. Personally, I know as a kid I've always worried about my shoelaces getting caught inside the "teeth" of one of their steps and I'd lose a sneaker or severely injure my foot. But that's a silly thing to worry about, right?

Well, that's what I told myself until I saw a series of viral TikToks posted by Aine Geraghty who had that happen to her.