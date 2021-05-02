Woman Who Gave Birth Mid-Flight Goes Viral on TikTok: Watch the Video Here

Remember those early episodes of Mad Men when Peggy Olson keeps gaining weight throughout episodes and then learns one day after puking when she ate a bunch of pineapples that she was pregnant? As a man, I could never understand how someone wouldn't have the slightest idea that they were pregnant. But apparently it happens a lot, like this TikTok video about a woman who gives birth mid-flight on a plane.

Please don't let this be the newest TikTok trend. https://t.co/myvZ5tvPSB

Gross. I don't want to see or hear any baby being born. A woman gave birth to a baby boy during a Delta flight to Hawaii. This viral TikTok captures how the passengers reacted. https://t.co/B8zeLGhi0y #SmartNews

But there was one big question a lot of people had.

She followed up by stating, "The mother and baby were perfectly healthy when they got off the plane for anyone wondering." Commenters on the video quipped that the mother was able to save on hospital costs for "deciding" to give birth while on a plane.

MY QUESTION IS WHY WAS MAMA TO BE EVEN FLYING ?? Woman gave birth to a baby boy during a Delta flight to Hawaii. This viral TikTok captures how the passengers reacted. https://t.co/suiju4zfTO https://t.co/xUUiyImEtT

Just saw a TikTok of a lady who gave birth on a flight over the Pacific. Landed 3 hours later. Baby and mom were all good awww

What's more is that there were three more hours left on the flight until they were able to safely land. Once they reached their destination, EMT workers immediately boarded the plane to escort the new mom and her child out of the airplane. The clip shows the mom leaving in a wheelchair, but Julia doesn't include either the face of her or the baby in the TikTok video.

i was watching this tiktok and this lady gave birth on a plane to hawaii. the crazy thing is she didn’t even know she was pregnant. & there were three nicu nurses and a doctor on that flight!

We zoomed past “back to normal in travel” and went straight to “woman gives birth mid-flight over the Pacific Ocean on the way to Hawaii” via @NatBCo and @hannahbsampson https://t.co/K4k4abimQH

Then there are cuts to other passengers on the plane congratulating the new mother, followed by a crew member plane announcement imploring other fliers to remain seated so the new mom can receive medical assistance.

It’s the ‘baby being born while we’re above the Pacific Ocean’ for me

Julia Hansen recorded the video of all the insanity going down as she and her fellow passengers traveled over the Pacific Ocean. "A baby was just born on this plane," she whispers to her smartphone camera.

Even if she did, technically she would still be able to fly on Delta as the airline doesn't put any restrictions on pregnant passengers. And in case you're wondering, yes, lap infants do ride free — even if they officially "boarded" the plane in an unconventional manner.

Clearly, it's not the ideal scenario for someone to have a baby. Reportedly, the woman was allowed to fly during her third-trimester because she didn't know she was pregnant.

Julia Hansen was taking a flight from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Honolulu, Hawaii, when she noticed that a fellow passenger was in the middle of labor pains while they were up in the air already.

So what happens when a baby is born on a plane?

And that big question is: What's the baby's nationality? Well, typically it depends on the airspace in which the baby was born over. So since the plane was traveling from Utah to Hawaii, that would mean that the child is an American citizen. However, this rule isn't exactly set in stone according to The Points Guy. The same goes for birth certificates as well, but it's still a tricky situation.

I don't know what I find more amazing, that she gave birth on plane OR that she didn't know she was pregnant! http://t.co/AmXkg0ej7X — I Run Errands (@IRunErrandsuk) May 12, 2015 Source: Twitter

Experience: I gave birth on a plane at 30,000ft http://t.co/8qroBE0CoL — The Guardian (@guardian) August 29, 2014 Source: Twitter

Because it doesn't happen often, these kinds of scenarios are usually taken on a case-by-case basis. But many countries do employ an "inherited citizenship" rule in these instances. So whatever citizenship the baby's mother claims, that child will be entitled to said citizenship.

flight was delayed in Charlotte because a woman gave birth on the plane we were boarding, hope they name the baby Charlotte or Charlie🥺🥺🥺 — mattie🌞 (@fleeetwoodmat) November 27, 2019 Source: Twitter

I just saw a tik tok and this lady gave birth on a plane and I am sobbing for no reason like why🤣 — sidney. (@sidney_lingus) May 1, 2021 Source: Twitter

As for birth certificates, there seems to be some wiggle room for choice. For example, the baby can be registered in the same county that their parent is a resident of, or they'll be registered to the one which they deplaned at.

Yes. With my second (free birth/unassisted birth) I got on a plane at 38 weeks and damn near gave birth on the plane / in the airport. I’m never leaving home after 38 weeks pregnant ever again. — ♡ (@divinedierra) April 27, 2021 Source: Twitter

And while the "airspace" ruling is applicable to U.S. airspace, even extending to parents who are citizens of other countries — meaning they can technically secure U.S. citizenship for their babies in this scenario — it's not the same everywhere.

if you gave birth on a plane would the child be. airborn — i’m a chuckster! (@jansartzone) June 14, 2019 Source: Twitter

What?! This woman didn't know she was pregnant until she gave birth on a plane. http://t.co/mYHx9upM9z pic.twitter.com/grWxokARDK — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 13, 2015 Source: Twitter

For example, the United Kingdom doesn't offer this same concession and just because you happened to be delivered over their land doesn't mean you're getting a U.K. citizenship, so tough nuggets.

'Greedy' Woman Who Gave Birth On Plane Devastated By Public's Backlash http://t.co/lQlPbHVAVR — FertaMax (@FertaMax) May 22, 2015 Source: Twitter

wow this lady gave birth on a plane — β♛ (@_iirb) April 30, 2021 Source: Twitter

Sometimes, babies born mid-flight can cause a lot of drama and controversy — like all of the strange hate that piled on top of a Taiwanese woman who was accused of flying to the U.S. with her baby in the hopes of granting her child citizenship in the country.

A woman who gave birth on a plane named her baby after the airline https://t.co/Jz6OkH2Qbv pic.twitter.com/AfbJBUAA7P — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) April 28, 2016 Source: TikTok

#TodayILearned #TIL: On December 31, 2008, a Ugandan woman gave birth on a plane over Nova Scotia. Her baby gained Canadian citizenship. ✈👶🇨🇦



(I read this in a @Ripleys book.) @M_JClayton @mini_bubbly @Original_Cyn56 — Sabrina Gardiner 🌸🌷💐 #BLM ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@NovaBrunswick) July 15, 2019 Source: TikTok

Some even went so far as to accuse the mom of lying about how far along she was in her pregnancy for a chance to get on board. However, these allegations were never confirmed. She was flying from Taipei to Los Angeles and ended up giving birth to the child with the help of a doctor who was aboard the plane, according to BBC.

She gave birth on a plane call that airborne — LVRN (@_Kabissa) June 24, 2020 Source: Twitter

WTF... MY PLANE WAS HALFWAY ACROSS THE OCEAN AND WE HAD TO TURN AROUND & GO BACK TO HAWAII CUZ SOME LADY GAVE BIRTH ON THE PLANE... — Metalcore Gatsby (@FRONZ1LLA) April 22, 2015 Source: Twitter

The plane was diverted to Alaska in order for the mother and her child to receive medical assistance, a sticking point that Chinese officials had a problem with. They accused the woman of wasting tens of thousands of dollars due to the divergence just to ensure that her child would be eligible for a U.S. passport.

Mother who gave birth on US-bound plane deported back to Taiwan WITHOUT the child https://t.co/kwpAIfiOfI — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) October 21, 2015 Source: Twitter

Sadiyo was 9-months pregnant when deported from #Saudi to #Somalia. She gave birth on plane http://t.co/PyiZth8i4Z pic.twitter.com/hkRPIwecja — Samer Muscati (@SamerMuscati) February 18, 2014 Source: Twitter

In May 2015, popular Taiwanese blogger Haidizizi received similarly outraged responses when she posted that she traveled to the United States in order to have a baby so her child wouldn't have "to switch to a red Chinese passport in the future."