Amber Heard's Witness Reveals 'Aquaman 2' Spoilers During the Defamation Trial

"I believe that in the first act of the movie, she was injured somehow, or it had something to do with a baby," Kathryn said. In the comics, Mera and Aquaman have a child, Arthur Curry Jr.

Kathryn adds that Mera "ends up in the hospital early in this new Aquaman 2 movie and doesn't really come out until the end to kind of wrap things up." She concludes, "All the interactions with Momoa's character, and certainly the action scenes, were taken out."