We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
are-jax-taylor-and-tom-sandoval-friends-1582668014216.jpg
Source: getty

Endless Feuds Later, Are 'VPR's Jax and Tom Sandoval Still Friends?

By

Throughout the course of any ensemble reality show, it's only natural for the cast to go through various iterations of alliances, hookups and friendships. In the past few months, this couldn't be more true for the cast of Vanderpump Rules, specifically for Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval.

Fans may recall that at the start of Season 8, Jax rescinded Tom's Best Man duties after Tom couldn't make it to Jax's pre-bachelor party party (which apparently is a thing?). Thing got even more heated after Tom accused Jax of buying a house that was too similar to the one he had just purchased with Ariana.