'Being the Ricardos' Takes a Deep Dive into the Lives of Lucy and Desi: Here's Where to Stream

Have you ever wondered what life was like for comedy geniuses Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz when the cameras weren't rolling?

If you have, Being the Ricardos is the perfect film for your holiday season. Directed and written by Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos offers audiences a snapshot into a week of Lucy and Desi's life as they film their show I Love Lucy. Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman plays Lucille Ball, and Oscar nominee Javier Bardem plays Desi Arnaz.