'The Bachelorette's Ben Smith Says His Sister Helped Him Through His Darkest Times

This season of The Bachelorette was promised to be the most dramatic one yet, but viewers probably didn't expect it to also be the most emotional season yet. Since taking over for Clare Crawley, Tayshia Adams has whittled the remaining contestants down to four, and each of them has shared intimate details of their lives with their leading lady.

Ben's sister, Madalyn, supposedly shows up for Ben's hometown date, while his parents do not. Here's what we know about Madalyn.

Ben Smith , who is one of those final four contestants, has opened up to Tayshia about his previous suicide attempts and eating disorder. In that very vulnerable conversation, Ben revealed the one person who helped him get through it all: his sister .

Ben said Madalyn got him through his darkest times.

Madalyn and her brother are very close, which is obvious from one look at her Instagram feed. She often shares pictures with her brother on her feed, and of all of her family members, they seem to be the closest. She's also a registered nurse, and previously worked at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago before attending UCLA's nurse practitioner program. She received her bachelor's in nursing from Marian University.

During a one-on-one date with Tayshia, Ben opened up about his mental health struggles and admitted to attempting suicide twice. While he never told his sister, he revealed she was the one person who helped him get through it. "She's the best person I know, and she's saved my life in more ways than one," he told the bachelorette. Leaving the army and a career-ending injury played into his hard times, but Madalyn was there for him.

"My life was very dark, and I didn't know how to say that I needed things," he confided to Tayshia. "I don't know if you can relate with that, or how that can be. The only person I confided in was my sister, and I'm trying to give you the whole picture." Madalyn is one of two people who reportedly came to Ben's hometown date.

"But I didn't want to be here anymore, and for the same reason that I don't like to share, it's because I didn't want to burden anybody with my problems," he continued. "And I thought that the easiest way was to just not be around. Luckily, it didn't work. And the only thing that got me through that was her, and she has no idea. She saved my life, and so I owe her everything."

Source: ABC