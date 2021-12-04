Need a Gift for the Book Lover in Your Life? Here's a Gift Guide Bookworms Will Love

Need a Gift for the Book Lover in Your Life? Here's a Gift Guide Bookworms Will LoveBy Anna Garrison
Dec. 4 2021, Published 5:03 p.m. ET
Whether you picked up reading as a quarantine hobby or have been a lifelong fan of books, what book lover doesn't need a great gift this holiday season? Aside from the obvious gift card to allow readers to purchase books to their heart's content, there's plenty of book-themed gift items to go around for the literati in your life.
If you're still struggling to find the perfect book-themed gift, look no further! Here's a gift guide for the bibliophiles in your life.
Literature Candles.
If there's one way to add to the atmosphere of a good read, it's to supplement with a smell. What reader doesn't want a candle to remind them of their favorite book or character? Candles are always excellent to set the mood, especially those curated to transport the reader mentally to another place. Check out these Literature Candles from Uncommon Goods or BriarWick's book-themed candles on Etsy.
Price: $32 from Uncommon Goods.
Literary Tote Bags.
As many book lovers know, half of the battle of buying or checking out books from a library is figuring out how to get them back to your home. An easy solution we love: a tote bag! Not only are tote bags recyclable, but they're also perfect for slinging over your shoulder with your favorite paperback. Bonus points if your tote back of choice has a literary edge, such as a library card replica.
Price: $12 from Out of Print.
Blue Light Glasses.
Who says a gift can't be multi-functional? Blue light glasses are perfect to counterbalance eye strain for those Kindle or Nook lovers in the house. They're also multi-usable for anyone who works in front of a computer all day — your eyes will thank you later! Check out this pair that made its way to Oprah's Favorite Things List 2021.
Price: $45 from TIJN Eyewear.
Bath Tray Table.
After a long day, it's easy to unwind with a good book. Why not unwind with a good book from the bath? This bamboo tray table is not only waterproof but has divots to hold your cell phone, book, and a glass of wine. It even works with digital readers as well! Now you can enjoy your nightly reading while also relaxing in the tub without worrying about dropping the book in the water.
Price: $32.99 from Amazon.
Enamel Pins.
Enamel pins are trendy with the Gen Z crowd, and they make the perfect stocking stuffer. Check out enamel pins like the ones from Book/Shop this holiday season to add a little bibliophile flair to your jean jacket, purse, or tote bag. We especially love their "Book Person" Special Edition enamel pins created by illustrator Iris de Mouy.
Price: $14 from Book/Shop.
Book of the Month subscription box.
Perhaps you've seen the navy blue advertisements on YouTube by customers raving about the Book of the Month box. If you have a reader who loves to explore different genres and wants a brand-new book every month, look no further. This subscription service allows members to pick a book out of five options each month. As the site says: treat your shelf!
Price: $15.99 a month from Book of the Month.
Novel Tea Book Tins.
What's a cozy night in with a book without a little snack or beverage? The Novel Tea Book Tins are not only punny but delicious. You can enjoy one of six delicious flavors, including The Picture of Earl Gray, Pekoe Pan, War and Peach, Don Quixotea, Oliver Lemon Twist, Matcha Do About Nothing, and Pu'er Rabbit. The tea tin includes a keepsake tin, a bookmark, and the loose tea blend itself.
Price: $35-$39 from Uncommon Goods.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite.
Most readers have a preference whether they need to hold a physical book in their hand or prefer a digital copy. For those who want to access a library with the click of a button, Kindle is the perfect reading companion. This waterproof digital device has a built-in light and 8G of storage to keep all your favorite novels at your fingertips.
Price: $129.99 from Amazon.
Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket.
Especially during the winter months, it's always advisable to curl up with a good book. Readers who find themselves chilly from sitting in one place or need an extra snuggle can get their money's worth from the Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket. Not only is this throw blanket fuzzy beyond belief, but it's also made with sustainable materials!
Price: $68 from Anthropologie.
Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails with a Literary Twist.
Cheeky and delicious, Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails with a Literary Twist provides a supplement to all your favorite classic novels by creating cocktails that match. Whether you're looking for your next round of book club servings or interested in trying the recipes for yourself, this is not a gift you want to miss.
Price: $13.80 from Bookshop.