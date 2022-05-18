10 of the Best Mental Health Portrayals on TV

As the real-world awareness about mental health continues to grow, scripted TV has had no choice but to join in the conversation. Several series have introduced characters who navigate their mental illnesses alongside the ups and downs of everyday life.

Although many new shows have developed characters with disorders such as postpartum depression or anxiety, not all have accurately portrayed these conditions. However, there are some series that have succeeded in beginning the necessary conversations surrounding illnesses like depression, ADHD, and autism spectrum disorder.