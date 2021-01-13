Chrissy Teigen's New Tattoo Honors Husband John Legend's Song, "Ooh Laa"By Sara Belcher
The internet's favorite mom, Chrissy Teigen, is definitely a "cool mom" and she's got the tattoos to prove it! The cookbook author / model / wife of singer John Legend has been inked a number of times through the years, and her new tattoo is a tribute to one of her husband's songs. Let's take a closer look at her growing collection, shall we?
Chrissy Teigen's newest tattoo features husband John Legend's song lyrics.
On Jan. 12, Chrissy took to Instagram to show off her new tattoo, which reads "Ooooh Laaaa" and runs along her spine. It's a reference to John Legend's song "Ooh Laa," a track from his 2020 album "Bigger Love" — and the video revealing her new tat is seriously mesmerizing. Take a look for yourself!
"What a blessing to honor Chrissy with this ooh laa tattoo down her spine! John wrote this sexy song for her so naturally she should have it tattooed on her right?!!!" tattoo artist Winter Stone (aka Daniel Winter), wrote on his own Instagram, showing off the finished ink.
Chrissy Teigen also has tattoos of her family members' birthdays on her forearm.
In October 2019, solidifying her love for her family, the American model got a tattoo along her forearm of her family's birthdays.
The tattoo, which was done by celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter, whom Chrissy previously visited for her other tattoos, features the birthdate of her father, Ron Teigen Sr., mother, Vilailuck Teigen, husband, John Legend, daughter, Luna, and son, Miles. Chrissy posted about the tattoo on Instagram, saying, "cool mom back at it again with @winterstone."
John commented on the photo, jokingly saying, "The ultimate mnemonic device!" He's not wrong about that, and we're sure he'll be expecting his birthday present on time this year.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have matching tattoos.
This isn't the first time Chrissy has proclaimed her love for her family with a tattoo. In April, the couple decided to do the thing that everyone tells couples not to do and got matching tattoos. Chrissy's read "John Luna Miles," while John's read "Chrissy Luna Miles." The tattoo was another lovely tribute to her family.
The pair debuted their matching ink on Instagram, in a caption reading "Hey guys please don’t talk to us unless u have tattoos we are a cool tattoo family now and we only want to talk to other tattoo families (sorry if this seems harsh)." The tattoos are so cute and loving that we can excuse them for breaking one of the cardinal rules of dating.
In the same post, Chrissy also showed off a singular heart tattoo on her finger, bringing her total tattoo count up to five. Both of these tattoos were also done by Daniel. John's matching tattoo with Chrissy is the only confirmed tattoo the singer has, but we wouldn't be surprised if there was more family-related ink in his future.
Chrissy also has a tattoo honoring her son, Jack.
On Sept. 30, 2020, Chrissy revealed via Instagram that she had miscarried her third pregnancy.
"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough," she wrote.
Chrissy continued, "We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack."
Fast-forward to November, and the bereaved mother shared a photo of a tattoo that simply says "Jack" on her wrist.
November 1, 2020
Who is Daniel Winter?
Daniel is a celebrity tattoo artist who goes by the Instagram handle @winterstone. Based in Los Angeles, the artist has tattooed other celebrities just as famous as Chrissy and John, such as Hilary Duff, Miley Cyrus, Joe Jonas, and Lady Gaga. He did Lady Gaga's famous rose tattoo — the one that goes up along her back and peeked up over the top of her dress at the 2019 Oscars.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Daniel started as an artist, working at Disney immediately after high school. After slowly growing his own personal tattoo collection, he decided to open his own tattoo studio. Even before he gained the attention of some A-list celebrities, he had a decent following in Hollywood.
He's best known for his fine-line designs, especially of roses, and only tattoos in black ink. Most of his clients come to him for these simple designs, the likes of which have been recreated countless times in Pinterest photos.