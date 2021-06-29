One Contestant on 'The Bachelorette' Was a Former Professional Baseball Player (SPOILERS)

A quick scan of Conor C.’s Instagram shows that he’s a big sports aficionado. Not only does he love and play baseball, but he’s also played football and soccer, as well as other sports recreationally, like snowboarding, golfing, and kayaking.

Before going on The Bachelorette , Conor C. was a professional baseball player, although he was never called up to play for the major leagues. Conor led his high school baseball team in Edmond, Okla., to three regional titles and a second-place state title.

In 2011, he was drafted in the 16th round of the MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds but decided to go to the University of Arkansas instead of playing baseball professionally right out of high school.

In July 2016, he was drafted again by the MLB to the Los Angeles Dodgers as the 971st pick, which (surprise) isn’t very high up. He played for the rookie-level minor league team as a relief pitcher, designated hitter, and right fielder.

Yes, pitchers don’t usually hit, so it seems like Conor C. must have just been an all-around great baseball player. But maybe he was the jack of all trades and master of none since he never was pulled up to play at Dodgers Stadium.