Will Chris Rock Press Charges After the Incident at the Academy Awards? What to Know

Actor Will Smith won the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role with his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard on Sunday, March 27, 2022. The momentous step was preceded by a slight incident, however.

Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith while presenting the Award for Best Documentary. Will promptly rushed on stage, slapped him, and told him to "keep my wife's name out of your f---ing mouth." What's next? Is Chris Rock about to press charges against Will Smith?