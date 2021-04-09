Rapper DMX Has Died, and His Family's Official Statement Is Extremely Touching

On the evening of April 2, 2021, rapper DMX (real name Earl Simmons) was rushed to a hospital in White Plains, N.Y. following a heart attack caused by a drug overdose.

A few days later, fans on Twitter flooded the platform with #RIPDMX, much to the concern of others. DMX's manager initially confirmed that the rapper was still alive when the hashtag first started to trend, but on Friday, April 9, 2021, DMX's family released an official statement announcing his death.