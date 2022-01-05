Marcel and Blake Are in for a Pretty Awkward Love Triangle on 'Chicago Med'

Love triangles are always a thing on primetime medical dramas. They're basically the reason some viewers stay with these types of shows for years. But now that Marcel and Blake kissed on Chicago Med, we are going to have a pretty awkward love triangle on our hands.

As fans know, Marcel is already in a relationship with Blake's daughter Avery. So when Blake and Marcel kiss in the fall 2021 finale, it makes it seem like they could get together and make for an epic love triangle.