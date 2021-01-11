Some 'Bachelor' Fans Are Convinced Bri Springs Will Win the Show — Will She? (SPOILERS)

Warning: Spoilers for Matt James' season of The Bachelor ahead.

Season 25 of The Bachelor kicked off on Jan. 4, 2021, with an episode packed with unexpected twists.

A bank manager named Katie Thurston showed up carrying a purple vibrator, while IT consultant Saneh Ste Claire opted for goat-shaped slippers to make a lasting impression on The Bachelor lead Matt James.

But so, who succeeded? According to some, it's Bri Springs who stood out the most. Is she going to win the show?