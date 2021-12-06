'Succession' Fans Are Worried the Show Just Confirmed the Death of [SPOILER]

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up on Season 3 of Succession.

The third season of Succession is quickly coming to an end, and #TeamKendall supporters are curious to know when they will finally come out on top. After Kendall's actions in the Season 2 finale, viewers thought the next season would show our favorite Roy sibling as the "killer" that his father Logan Roy once claimed he wasn't.