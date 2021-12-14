"Dolly Parton Should Have Have Been 'Time's' Person of the Year," Quote Literally Everyone

As for her recent achievements, Dolly's work is never done. In November 2020, she donated $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which went toward developing the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19.

"I'm a very proud girl today to know I had anything at all to do with something that's going to help us through this crazy pandemic," she told BBC.

She would go on to receive the Moderna vaccine from the very same facility. Many fans even thank her for them being able to get vaccinated.