Franky Carrillo Was Falsely Arrested at the Age of 18 for the Murder of Donald Sarpy

Netflix's The Innocence Files showcases several men who were imprisoned for crimes they did not commit, and how the nonprofit organization, The Innocence Project, helped them get exonerated. The cases featured in the true crime docuseries has sparked a lot of conversation about the criminal justice system, and how false testimonies and flimsy evidence can send people behind bars for decades.

The arrest of Franky Carrillo is the subject of the fourth and fifth episodes of the series. In 1991, at the age of 16, he was arrested for the murder of Donald Sarpy. The victim had been killed in a drive-by shooting in January of 1991, and eyewitness testimony linked Carrillo to the crime. Police assumed that the murder was gang-related, and they limited their search to suspected teenage gang members.

What happened to Donald Sarpy from The Innocence Files ? Read on to find out the sinister details of his murder, and why police originally zeroed in on Carrillo.

Carrillo would remain behind bars for nearly 20 years until the lawyers working for The Innocence Project were able to prove that he did not commit the crime.

What happened to Donald Sarpy on 'The Innocence Files'?

The murder of Donald Sarpy took place on January 18, 1991 in the L.A. County neighborhood of Lynwood, Calif. The Sarpy family had recently moved to the neighborhood. Donald Sarpy's son, Dameon Sarpy, contributed to The Innocence Files, and he described the home as being on a nice street that was nestled between some more troublesome areas. He was just 15-years-old when his father was shot.

On the night of his father's murder, Dameon Sarpy had four friends over to his home. "I remember it was a normal day, and then my life changed forever," Dameon Sarpy said on The Innocence Files. "I had a few guys come to my house... we were kids, a few guys hanging out." Dameon Sarpy said that the trouble began once it got dark at around 7 p.m. The boys were standing by the curb, having a discussion, when they noticed a car drive by.

Source: Netflix Donald Sarpy's son, Dameon Sarpy, for 'The Innocence Files.'

When the teenagers were being loud, Donald Sarpy came out to tell them to be quieter. As he was speaking with the boys, the car slowly rolled by the house again. The group watched it drive down the end of the block. Then, shots rang out from the passenger side of the car. Dameon Sarpy and his friends dispersed, but Donald Sarpy didn't move. "My dad wasn't super aware of the magnitude of the gang problems," Dameon Sarpy said. "He was probably just caught off guard."