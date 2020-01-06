'Dracula' on Netflix Offers a New Perspective on Everyone's Favorite Brooding Vampire

No matter what fictional lore you follow about Dracula, he is arguably one of the most famous vampires to date. Even if you’re more of an Edward Cullen type of person, you can probably appreciate all that the original Dark Prince stands for. And now that there is a Netflix series featuring him in all of his undead glory, viewers might be wondering if there will be a Dracula Season 2 or not.

The show features a different retelling of Dracula’s origins and how he came to fight the famed Van Helsing and all of those attached to the vampire hunter. But as a Netflix show, it has flown under the radar and premiered on the streaming platform without as much of the pomp and frills as other popular shows have.

So, will there be a Dracula Season 2? There hasn't yet been an announcement about a second season in the works or even planned for some point in the future. Historically, Netflix has been generous with new shows and given most at least two seasons to gain their footing. But the Dracula reviews from fans so far have been a pretty mixed bag.

One fan on Twitter said they essentially enjoyed the series up until the third episode, which had them mentally calling the show "trash" instead of the masterpiece they originally saw it as. Another one, however, gave the show a rating of 10 out of 10 . Right now, it seems like a Season 2 renewal is anyone’s guess.

The Netflix series shows another side of the vampire. Although Dracula shows plenty of the usual brooding bloodsucker fans have come to know, love, and fear for so long, it also shows another side of him. It shows Dracula with some actual weaknesses, which include death and losing someone he cares about. And because the show ends with what looks like Dracula’s suicide, it might be hard to continue his story in another season.

The actor who plays Dracula is no stranger to big dramatic roles. Claes Bang, the actor who plays Dracula on Dracula, might be most recognized for his role as Sasha in The Affair. Before that, he was in The Girl in the Spider's Web, an action crime drama. And when he was cast as Dracula, Claes said in a statement that he was "thrilled" to take on the all important, if somewhat daunting, role.

"Yes he's evil, but there's also so much more to him, he’s charismatic, intelligent, witty and sexy," Claes said. "I realize that there's a lot to live up to with all the amazing people that have played him over the years, but I feel so privileged to be taking on this incredible character."