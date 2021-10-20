Study This Cheat Sheet About Frank Herbert's 'Dune' to Prepare for the Film

Frank Herbert's Dune is the world's best-selling science fiction novel of all time. The story is one of the most influential publications ever, with several modern sci-fi works, such as Star Wars (1977–), owing their existence to Dune.

There have been many failed attempts at adapting Dune, but the latest version is sure to be a success. From acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve, the film hit theaters on Oct. 22, 2021. Dune is the first of a proposed two-movie adaptation of Frank's novel and will focus more on the first half of the tome.

If you didn't get the chance to read all 600+ pages of Frank Herbert's Dune, or you couldn't get through its complexity, no worries. We'll get you up to speed on everything you need to know.